KELOLAND TV
First year teacher grants help get items for classrooms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While school is underway for many teachers across KELOLAND, teachers in the Sioux Falls School District starts classes next week. The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation is making sure first year teachers are starting the year off right. In just over a week,...
KELOLAND TV
Celebrating families with a back-to-school fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizers and families gathered near the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls Saturday for a back-to-school fair titled “Celebrating Families.”. “This is my Christmas in August,” said Darcy Jensen, executive director of Prairie View Prevention Services. Prairie View Prevention Services of...
KELOLAND TV
Will United Childcare and Preschool be the tip of the sword?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than five decades, United Childcare and Preschool has provided care for children in the Sioux Falls community. On September 30, that care will stop and sixty children are searching for new child care and preschool options. In a news release announcing the closing, United Childcare and Preschool board president Jim Gray cited difficulties finding professional staff at a cost the organization could afford.
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
KELOLAND TV
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Pride calls Catholic School System policies ‘harmful’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride, an advocacy group for LGBTQIA+, says new human sexuality policies adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls are “harmful” and “hostile.”. In a news release issued Friday, Sioux Falls Pride says “these rules are set up in...
KELOLAND TV
Back-to-school event held at Multi-Cultural Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux Falls hosted a back-to-school event this morning where hair stylists from the area provided free haircuts to kids. Each child also received free school supplies including a backpack. “Even working full-time as a single parent, it’s still not enough...
KELOLAND TV
New haircuts give students confidence boost
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-school events have been happening all over the state, but this weekend a unique one will take place in downtown Sioux Falls. 5 Star Cutz N Salon wants to make sure students not only have the supplies they need to return to class but the style too.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20
Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
newscenter1.tv
Stratospheric balloons to help wildland firefighters
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Aerostar, an aerospace engineering company in Sioux Falls, is working on technology to help wildland firefighters on the front lines of wildfires. The stratospheric balloons, almost 100 feet across, sit at 50,000 to 80,000 feet above the surface. The light winds in the stratosphere allow...
KELOLAND TV
Downtown Riverfest makes its way upriver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A staple of summer is set to return to downtown Sioux Falls, though it’s on the move this year due to construction. Downtown Riverfest is a community music festival that doesn’t stop at music. “We’ve got kids activities, we’ve got beer bingo...
KELOLAND TV
Applications open for EmBe’s Women’s Leadership Program
When you think about taking a class or applying to a development program, you are probably thinking about how it is going to benefit you. But what happens when you go beyond the “me” to think about how improving your own skills can benefit the community around you?
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 20th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Stretch your legs and support the American Heart Association by taking part in the Sioux Falls Heart Walk. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants can walk 1 or 3 mile routes. The Old Courthouse Museum...
KELOLAND TV
National Fentanyl Prevention Day to be recognized Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention Day. Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Only two milligrams is a potentially lethal dose. An estimated 107 thousand people in the US...
KELOLAND TV
T&A Auto Service back-to-school 20-point inspection special
Most of us have been driving cars since we were teenagers. We don’t know about you, but we can’t even imagine living without our cars. The unfortunate truth, however, is that our car can fail us every now and then. Mark Compson with T&A Auto Service knows how frustrating it can be when your car breaks down just when you need it the most. That’s why he wants to be your new friend to go-to for auto repairs. And knowing him and his team couldn’t come at a more convenient time, just when we are getting ready to resume the Back to School routine and are sending our older kids off to college with a car of their own.
sfsimplified.com
Stuff to do: Aug. 19-25
Summer might be winding down, but there's still plenty of stuff to keep your days full. Cycle and see. Up for biking a few miles on Saturday morning? Join the "Pedaling the Past" bike tour that loops around the Old Court House Museum and stops at a few Sioux Falls landmarks. It's $10 to register, and you can call the Old Court House museum or find details here.
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
sdpb.org
55 South Dakotans become U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony
Fifty-five South Dakotans became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony Friday at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion. Aspiring U.S. citizens must pass exams in English and civics, complete an interview and swear the Oath of Allegiance. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Charles Nail administered the oath at the ceremony. “We smile with,...
KELOLAND TV
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
