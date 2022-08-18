ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Shea Langeliers hits first career MLB home run

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk4Ea_0hLS5mPV00

ARLINGTON, TX ( FOX 44 ) — After recording his first career Major League hit in his debut with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, former Baylor Bear Shea Langeliers followed it up with his MLB home run on Wednesday.

Langeliers came up to the plate for his final at bat in the top of the eighth with a runner on first and two outs and deposited an 0-2 pitch over the right center wall to give the A’s a 7-1 lead.

On the night, he went 1-4 and is currently .250 through two games with Oakland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Langeliers ends A's 81-game triples drought in win over M's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shane Langeliers got three hits, including Oakland’s first triple after a strange 81-game drought without a three-bagger, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 Sunday. No team in major league history had gone longer without a triple since 1901 until Langeliers, a catcher, hit an RBI drive in the eighth inning. He had two triples this season in Triple-A. JP Sears (5-0) allowed one run, on Mitch Haniger’s homer, in five innings. Six A’s relievers held the lead for the team with the worst record in the AL. Seattle, near the top of the wild-card standings, lost for the second straight day to the A’s. Cal Raleigh had two doubles for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
KTSM

El Paso High aims to make playoff aspirations a reality in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High School football took a step in the right direction in 2021. The Tigers collected three wins last season after only winning one in the 2020 and 2019. With a great senior class and more experience returning for the upcoming season, the Tigers are ready to take the […]
EL PASO, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

470
Followers
520
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy