Shea Langeliers hits first career MLB home run

ARLINGTON, TX ( FOX 44 ) — After recording his first career Major League hit in his debut with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, former Baylor Bear Shea Langeliers followed it up with his MLB home run on Wednesday.

Langeliers came up to the plate for his final at bat in the top of the eighth with a runner on first and two outs and deposited an 0-2 pitch over the right center wall to give the A’s a 7-1 lead.

On the night, he went 1-4 and is currently .250 through two games with Oakland.

