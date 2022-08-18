SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a state of emergency due to the damage caused by recent flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties. “We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and businesses, and endanger lives throughout southern Utah. State government remains ready to offer emergency coordination and expertise as these areas recover and rebuild,” Cox said. “We also urge everyone to take flash flood warnings very seriously. We mourn the loss of Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson and pray for her loved ones. About 170 individuals spent 1,700 hours on search and rescue and we can’t thank them enough for their relentless efforts.”

