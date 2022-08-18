Read full article on original website
Man urges driver to come forward after Bluffdale hit-and-run
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8:00 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when he was struck by a dark suburban-type SUV near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.
SLCC searching for commercial bus drivers
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Colleges are gearing up for students to head back to school. Alongside other schools and institutions across the state, Salt Lake Community College is raising their hands for help as they need bus drivers. In this case, they’re not talking about your standard yellow...
Crossing guard hit by car in Heber City
HEBER, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help after a crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Heber City. The incident happened in the crosswalk of the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Heber...
Utah man on probation has been missing since July 8; authorities asking for help
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old man who was last seen on July 8. Officials with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said Marty Justice was on probation with Adult Parole and Probation and had an ankle monitor at the time of his disappearance.
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
Hero kayaker saves children trapped inside sinking truck
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life Tuesday night after nearly drowning at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. A family from Davis County had parked their truck on the boat ramp when it slid into the water. KSL’s Shelby Lofton talked...
Teen charged with killing two students could utilize new self defense law
Today a judge ruled the case against the accused teen gunman will move forward. But it might not ever go to trial because of a new Utah Law. A new self-defense law was created last year which shifts the burden of proof to prosecutors, which makes it much harder to convict someone of a crime. In a preliminary hearing today, the boy’s defense team said they don’t dispute charges, but say they want to use the new law.
Witness: ‘They were here to have fun’ child critical after rescue at Utah reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A kayaker rescued three children who were inside a vehicle that rolled into the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir Monday. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old boy was able to get out on his own. A 2-year-old girl was rescued by her grandfather.
Update: Salt Lake police respond to call for barricaded person
Salt Lake City — Police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself into a home near Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man surrendered. They had warned people to avoid the area due to the activity. All affected roads will be opened shortly.
Child hospitalized, another two rescued after truck submerges in Summit County reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Three children were rescued Monday after a truck rolled into the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. One was airlifted in extremely critical condition after authorities say he was under water for more than 10 minutes. Capt. Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff’s...
Suspects booked after alleged vehicle theft crime spree from California to Utah
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Three suspects are in police custody after breaking into a car in American Fork and claiming they work for a crime organization in Chile. According to court documents, Ricardo Antonio Riffo, 52, Rayza Lee Gonzalez Cerda, 30, and Luis Felipe Cerda de la Puente, 31, from Chile, were pulled over by police after a vehicle burglary call in American Fork at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Two in critical condition after crash that closed Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah — Two people were seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 189 near Vivian Park in Provo Canyon. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Toyota Camry was turning left from the park onto U.S. 189 Sunday evening when it pulled out in front of a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound.
SLC Police identify woman involved in ‘suspicious circumstance’, confirm she’s safe
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a “suspicious circumstance” in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information about the incident at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. “To help with...
Gov. Cox declares state of emergency for southern Utah towns impacted by flooding
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a state of emergency due to the damage caused by recent flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties. “We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and businesses, and endanger lives throughout southern Utah. State government remains ready to offer emergency coordination and expertise as these areas recover and rebuild,” Cox said. “We also urge everyone to take flash flood warnings very seriously. We mourn the loss of Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson and pray for her loved ones. About 170 individuals spent 1,700 hours on search and rescue and we can’t thank them enough for their relentless efforts.”
No injuries reported after crash involving school bus
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A crash involving a Weber School District bus temporarily blocked U.S. Highway 89 Tuesday morning. Both directions of U.S. 89 (Washington Blvd.) were closed at 850 East in South Ogden while emergency crews were on scene. South Ogden police said a passenger car ran a...
Utah family feels like they’re being targeted over acceptance flags
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy family said they’re fed up with being targeted in the middle of the night by vandals poisoning their landscape. “They started on the street side, very low, and we just couldn’t quite figure out what was happening,” said Robert Smith. For...
15-year-old accused of fatal shootings near Hunter High to argue self-defense
SALT LAKE CITY — Attorneys for a now 15-year-old, who was charged in the shooting deaths of two other teens near Hunter High School last January, will argue self-defense during the upcoming trial. The teen suspect, who KSL TV has decided not to name at this time, appeared in...
Utah can’t save or stretch its precious water if it can’t super accurately measure it
As the Western megadrought stretches on, conservation, rate hikes or tearing out turf may not be enough. There’s still a thirsty population, an agricultural industry and the shrinking Great Salt Lake to save. Each need pushes storage demands tighter and tighter. If water dips to dire levels, some Utah rights holders may not be able to use their full allotment.
Utah families feeling financial burden of school fees
SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of sending children to school can add up from clothing to school supplies. Add on student fees, and it can be a hardship for some families. A bill that would have helped parents offset school fees didn’t pass this last legislative session. Some families in southern Utah are feeling sticker shock with several of their kids participating in different activities.
