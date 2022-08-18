ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Man urges driver to come forward after Bluffdale hit-and-run

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8:00 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when he was struck by a dark suburban-type SUV near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

SLCC searching for commercial bus drivers

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Colleges are gearing up for students to head back to school. Alongside other schools and institutions across the state, Salt Lake Community College is raising their hands for help as they need bus drivers. In this case, they’re not talking about your standard yellow...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Crossing guard hit by car in Heber City

HEBER, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help after a crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Heber City. The incident happened in the crosswalk of the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Heber...
HEBER CITY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
KSLTV

One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
HERRIMAN, UT
KSLTV

Hero kayaker saves children trapped inside sinking truck

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life Tuesday night after nearly drowning at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. A family from Davis County had parked their truck on the boat ramp when it slid into the water. KSL’s Shelby Lofton talked...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Teen charged with killing two students could utilize new self defense law

Today a judge ruled the case against the accused teen gunman will move forward. But it might not ever go to trial because of a new Utah Law. A new self-defense law was created last year which shifts the burden of proof to prosecutors, which makes it much harder to convict someone of a crime. In a preliminary hearing today, the boy’s defense team said they don’t dispute charges, but say they want to use the new law.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Suspects booked after alleged vehicle theft crime spree from California to Utah

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Three suspects are in police custody after breaking into a car in American Fork and claiming they work for a crime organization in Chile. According to court documents, Ricardo Antonio Riffo, 52, Rayza Lee Gonzalez Cerda, 30, and Luis Felipe Cerda de la Puente, 31, from Chile, were pulled over by police after a vehicle burglary call in American Fork at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KSLTV

Two in critical condition after crash that closed Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah — Two people were seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 189 near Vivian Park in Provo Canyon. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Toyota Camry was turning left from the park onto U.S. 189 Sunday evening when it pulled out in front of a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Gov. Cox declares state of emergency for southern Utah towns impacted by flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a state of emergency due to the damage caused by recent flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties. “We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and businesses, and endanger lives throughout southern Utah. State government remains ready to offer emergency coordination and expertise as these areas recover and rebuild,” Cox said. “We also urge everyone to take flash flood warnings very seriously. We mourn the loss of Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson and pray for her loved ones. About 170 individuals spent 1,700 hours on search and rescue and we can’t thank them enough for their relentless efforts.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

No injuries reported after crash involving school bus

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A crash involving a Weber School District bus temporarily blocked U.S. Highway 89 Tuesday morning. Both directions of U.S. 89 (Washington Blvd.) were closed at 850 East in South Ogden while emergency crews were on scene. South Ogden police said a passenger car ran a...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah families feeling financial burden of school fees

SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of sending children to school can add up from clothing to school supplies. Add on student fees, and it can be a hardship for some families. A bill that would have helped parents offset school fees didn’t pass this last legislative session. Some families in southern Utah are feeling sticker shock with several of their kids participating in different activities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

