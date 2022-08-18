ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

WLTX.com

Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
WINNSBORO, SC
Sumter, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Sumter, SC
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

2 hospitalized, 1 dead in Orangeburg County crash near Eutawville

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A crash outside of Eutawville in Orangeburg County has left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, police said the crash happened just before noon on Sunday. Tidwell said the crash occurred on Branchdale Highway (SC-45) near Belfast Avenue about three miles south of Eutawville.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
IRMO, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured on Sunday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet. A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Contractors pepper-sprayed in Irmo while working on ATM, suspects escape with cash

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are investigating a robbery that occurred outside a bank on Lake Murray Boulevard, Friday. Police Chief Bobby Dale said that contracted workers were performing maintenance on the automated teller machine (ATM) outside the First Citizens Bank when two suspects - a male and a female - walked up and used pepper spray as they forced access to cash bins in it. One of the victims was sprayed in the process.
IRMO, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigating fatal collision in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an early-morning single-vehicle collision in Dorchester County has left one dead. The driver was heading north on Wallace Ackerman Drive, approximately 2 miles east of Summerville, when they went off the right side of the road and into a pond, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing Clarendon County woman not seen in over a week

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing woman who has not been seen in more than a week. Deputies say 32-year-old Deanna Sharlyn Cannon left her mother's home on Ralph Bell Road in Summerton on July 28 with some of her belongings, according to the Clarendon County's Sheriff's Office. Her mother notified the sheriff's office on August 11 after not having seen or heard from her since July.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Teen arrested for public disorderly conduct at Krispy Kreme, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teenager has been arrested in reference to an incident at Krispy Kreme, said Columbia Police. Dequaris Wright, 18, is charged with public disorderly conduct for being loud and boisterous at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia Thursday night. Officials said on...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect who barricaded self in Manning gas station bathroom found in ceiling, police say

MANNING, S.C. — A man barricaded in the ceiling of a gas station bathroom has been arrested on outstanding warrants after a two-hour standoff, Manning Police say. According to Manning Police Lt. Sean Briley, the incident began around 8 a.m. when an officer noticed a man who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants at Murphy USA gas station in front of Walmart on Paxville Highway.
MANNING, SC

