Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
2 hospitalized, 1 dead in Orangeburg County crash near Eutawville
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A crash outside of Eutawville in Orangeburg County has left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, police said the crash happened just before noon on Sunday. Tidwell said the crash occurred on Branchdale Highway (SC-45) near Belfast Avenue about three miles south of Eutawville.
2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into South Carolina prison
Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County, S.C. prison, according to an announcement Friday morning.
Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments. It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.
1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured on Sunday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet. A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45...
Contractors pepper-sprayed in Irmo while working on ATM, suspects escape with cash
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are investigating a robbery that occurred outside a bank on Lake Murray Boulevard, Friday. Police Chief Bobby Dale said that contracted workers were performing maintenance on the automated teller machine (ATM) outside the First Citizens Bank when two suspects - a male and a female - walked up and used pepper spray as they forced access to cash bins in it. One of the victims was sprayed in the process.
Deputies conduct controlled purchases from Leesville woman, arrest her for trafficking meth
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been arrested after being accused of trafficking meth last week. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Telisa Dee Patterson, 45, has been charged with four counts of trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute schedule III narcotics, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Troopers investigating fatal collision in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an early-morning single-vehicle collision in Dorchester County has left one dead. The driver was heading north on Wallace Ackerman Drive, approximately 2 miles east of Summerville, when they went off the right side of the road and into a pond, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
Missing Clarendon County woman not seen in over a week
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing woman who has not been seen in more than a week. Deputies say 32-year-old Deanna Sharlyn Cannon left her mother's home on Ralph Bell Road in Summerton on July 28 with some of her belongings, according to the Clarendon County's Sheriff's Office. Her mother notified the sheriff's office on August 11 after not having seen or heard from her since July.
One person arrested after fight at Krispy Kreme, Columbia Police investigating
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- An 18-year-old has been arrested for disorderly conduct after a fight broke out at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road on Thursday, according to Columbia Police. Officials said the fight was among teenagers and one of them was an employee at the Krispy Kreme. That employee...
Teen arrested for public disorderly conduct at Krispy Kreme, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teenager has been arrested in reference to an incident at Krispy Kreme, said Columbia Police. Dequaris Wright, 18, is charged with public disorderly conduct for being loud and boisterous at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia Thursday night. Officials said on...
Court records show alleged Orangeburg Wilkinson shooter claims other guns were on campus as well
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday marks one year since three students were injured in a shooting at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School. Court documents show the then-14-year-old alleged shooter claimed other students had guns on campus that day as well. The now 15-year-old Kemondre Glover faces three charges of attempted murder,...
Suspect who barricaded self in Manning gas station bathroom found in ceiling, police say
MANNING, S.C. — A man barricaded in the ceiling of a gas station bathroom has been arrested on outstanding warrants after a two-hour standoff, Manning Police say. According to Manning Police Lt. Sean Briley, the incident began around 8 a.m. when an officer noticed a man who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants at Murphy USA gas station in front of Walmart on Paxville Highway.
WATCH: Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bond hearing took place in Richland County for a man indicted with removing evidence in the Alex Murdaugh cases. Friday morning Attorney General Alan Wilson said Jerry K. Rivers was one of four people indicted by the Grand Jury. Rivers is accused of removing a...
