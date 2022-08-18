CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing woman who has not been seen in more than a week. Deputies say 32-year-old Deanna Sharlyn Cannon left her mother's home on Ralph Bell Road in Summerton on July 28 with some of her belongings, according to the Clarendon County's Sheriff's Office. Her mother notified the sheriff's office on August 11 after not having seen or heard from her since July.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO