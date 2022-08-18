Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Is Asked To Consider Spending Money To Address Abandoned Business Signs
The Bryan city council is asked by staff to consider spending money to address abandoned business signs. The council learned there are 41 abandoned signs along Texas Avenue. The proposal could make city money available to repair, replace, or remove signs. Mayor Andrew Nelson was interested in extending the idea...
wtaw.com
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
The city of Bryan’s special projects manager, Frank Clark, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about progress on the major projects at Midtown Park, general public use of the facilities, open spaces, how the drought is impacting the lake construction, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
KBTX.com
Brazos County 4-H hosts 2nd annual club fair event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County 4-H hosted their 2nd annual club fair event to showcase all the projects and clubs they have to offer. Hundreds gathered at the Brazos County Extension office on Saturday afternoon to have the opportunity to learn about more than 40 projects and 20 clubs within the Brazos County 4-H program.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE DEPARTMENT CHANGING ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE
The Brenham Police Department is undergoing a major shift in its structure. Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker told the city council today (Thursday) that due to loss of staffing and struggles with recruiting, the police department has adjusted its organizational chart to be “more streamlined and trimmed down.”. Parker...
KBTX.com
Ribbon cutting held for Blinn RELLIS Administration Building unveiling
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the community were invited to a ceremonial ribbon cutting event on Friday that commemorated the unveiling of the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building located at Texas A&M-RELLIS. The 80,000-square-foot building consists of three stories and features 19 classrooms that accommodate 36 students, study pods, a...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Staff: Brenham ISD custodial staff recognized for hard work
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - As the new school year starts across the Brazos Valle Brenham ISD took a moment to appreciate the staff that aren’t always in the spotlight. At the school board meeting they recognized all the hard work their custodial team puts in keeping all the campuses clean and in shape for the students and staff.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
Heroes recognized for saving life of Bryan ISD student
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After suffering a medical emergency at Bryan High School, a student is being recognized along with the people who helped save her life. Raelynn Burton was found unresponsive during the lunch period in early March. She was revived by CPR, but later transferred to the hospital due to a critical blockage.
wtaw.com
College Station And Brazos County Firefighters Stop Grass Fires Before Reaching Structures
College Station firefighters stopped a grass fire Tuesday afternoon before it reached homes, a church, a retail store, and business offices. The cause remains undetermined of the fire that was in a field next to St. Thomas Aquinas church and near the Academy store. On Monday night, Brazos County volunteer...
KBTX.com
Unlimited Potential building new facility, housing for individuals aging out of foster care system
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An organization that helps those who are getting ready to become legal adults who are still in the foster care system says it is in the early stages of creating a facility that will give them a place to go. Unlimited Potential has purchased the retirement...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M students gather to kickoff ‘Howdy Week 2022′
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Before Texas A&M University begins their fall semester of school next week, many students gathered this afternoon to kickoff Howdy Week. Texas A&M’s Howdy Week takes place every school year a few days before the semester officially starts. It’s a campus-wide week of welcome for new and returning students. Organizations station themselves at different areas across campus to showcase their group to anyone interested.
Law enforcement presence increased near Bremond ISD grounds 'out of precaution'
Law enforcement presence increased near Bremond ISD grounds "out of precaution" as authorities searched for the suspect in an attempted burglary.
KBTX.com
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Stephen Rowe, 22, Saturday morning after an altercation outside of Goodbull Ice House in the Northgate entertainment district. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX, Rowe was being detained and resisted arrest. Rowe reportedly tried to escape from police custody...
KBTX.com
Total Wine & More opens in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New store to buy your favorite acholic beverages is now open. Total Wine opened its doors in College Station Tuesday and the company says having a location in Aggieland has been a long time coming. “We looked at this market and it really met all...
KBTX.com
Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
KBTX.com
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
KBTX.com
C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
kwhi.com
DROUGHT CAUSES SPIKE IN LIVESTOCK OUT CALLS FOR WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The grass may be greener on the other side for livestock in Washington County, but not for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Otto Hanak presented the office’s monthly report to county commissioners on Tuesday, showing that it responded to 136 calls in July of livestock getting out, more than double June’s total of 60 livestock out calls. Animal calls, such as when a dog is running loose or when an opossum or snake is spotted, were also up last month at 41, compared to 27 the month prior.
wtaw.com
Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions
A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
