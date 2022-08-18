Read full article on original website
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shane Langeliers got three hits, including Oakland’s first triple after a strange 81-game drought without a three-bagger, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 Sunday. No team in major league history had gone longer without a triple since 1901 until Langeliers, a catcher, hit an RBI drive in the eighth inning. He had two triples this season in Triple-A. JP Sears (5-0) allowed one run, on Mitch Haniger’s homer, in five innings. Six A’s relievers held the lead for the team with the worst record in the AL. Seattle, near the top of the wild-card standings, lost for the second straight day to the A’s. Cal Raleigh had two doubles for the Mariners.
San Francisco-Colorado Runs
Giants second. Evan Longoria doubles. Thairo Estrada reaches on error. Fielding error by Ryan McMahon. Brandon Crawford singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Thairo Estrada to third. Evan Longoria scores. Joey Bart strikes out swinging. Austin Wynns singles to left field. Brandon Crawford to third. Thairo Estrada scores. Mike Yastrzemski flies out to left field to Sam Hilliard. Austin Slater reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Austin Wynns out at second.
Texas-Minnesota Runs
Rangers fourth. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow right field, Jorge Polanco to Jose Miranda. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out on a foul tip. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Polanco to Jose Miranda. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers...
N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia Runs
Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber singles to right field. Rhys Hoskins walks. Kyle Schwarber to second. Alec Bohm homers to left field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep left center field. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Bryson Stott strikes out on a foul tip. Nick Maton singles to right field. Nick Castellanos to second. J.T. Realmuto scores. Matt Vierling pops out to shallow infield to Pete Alonso. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging.
Kansas City-Tampa Bay Runs
Rays first. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow infield, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto. Manuel Margot flies out to left center field to MJ Melendez. Randy Arozarena singles to center field. Harold Ramirez singles to shallow right field. Randy Arozarena scores. David Peralta grounds out to shallow infield to Nick Pratto.
Toronto-N.Y. Yankees Runs
Yankees first. Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge grounds out to shortstop, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Anthony Rizzo singles to deep right field. DJ LeMahieu singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Anthony Rizzo scores. Throwing error by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging.
Houston-Atlanta Runs
Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. lines out to center field to Jake Meyers. Dansby Swanson singles to right center field. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Matt Olson homers to center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Vaughn Grissom called out on strikes. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
L.A. Angels-Detroit Runs
Tigers first. Riley Greene homers to center field. Victor Reyes pops out to shortstop to Andrew Velazquez. Javier Baez walks. Harold Castro flies out to deep left field to Jo Adell. Kerry Carpenter pops out to shallow infield to Luis Rengifo. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on....
Cincinnati-Pittsburgh Runs
Reds first. Jake Fraley homers to right field. Jonathan India lines out to shortstop to Rodolfo Castro. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging. Nick Senzel flies out to deep right field to Ben Gamel. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1,...
Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs
Cubs first. Nick Madrigal flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Nico Hoerner grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Ian Happ homers to right field. Seiya Suzuki singles to center field. Franmil Reyes singles to right field. Seiya Suzuki to second. Rafael Ortega flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe.
