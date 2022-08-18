Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Comal County parents push for trained, armed guardians to protect schools
COMAL COUNTY – The topic of school safety is at the forefront this school year. A New Braunfels parent wants to take matters into his own hands and have an armed guardian in every New Braunfels and Comal ISD school. “When the rubber meets the road, somebody rams their...
How one local teacher creates a unique classroom experience
SAN ANTONIO — It’s back-to-school season for many kids in Texas. But for some teachers, preparations begin weeks in advance. “When it’s flagged, they know, like, no cell phones,” said Whitney Weddel, holding a set of colored flags you’d expect to see outside a doctor’s office.
As Comal ISD tightens security, district addresses concerns of mother of special-needs child
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The first day of school for Comal Independent School District will be different this year. With an increased awareness of safety and security, teachers will greet students outside and walk them through the building when the year begins on August 23. For Kathleen Chafin’s son...
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Somerset ISD using new system that allows parents to track their child’s bus
SOMERSET – Somerset ISD is launching a new program this fall that’s aimed at keeping students safe. The technology allows parents to know where their child is at all times. “Sometimes parents work outside (the) Somerset area, so they are able to track, ‘okay my child has arrived...
KSAT 12
H-E-B to host career fair on Aug. 23 at all Texas stores
H-E-B is hosting a one-day hiring event at every H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda store across Texas on Tuesday. The career fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 will offer on-site interviews for open positions at each store. The Texas retailer is looking to fill both full and part-time jobs.
KSAT 12
KSAT gets firsthand look at new Sotomayor High School on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD is set to open its 12th high school when classes start next week. KSAT 12 got a firsthand look at the new high school that was built to keep up with the growing population in the far West Side area. Sonia Sotomayor High School...
KSAT 12
Karnes City families say county attorney’s pursuit of truancy crossed way over the line
KARNES CITY, Texas – In September 2020, Leticia Hernandez got a panicked phone call at work from her mother. As she watched from her own home located on the same piece of Karnes City land, Hernandez’s mother said a group of adults were entering Hernandez’s home. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanantoniothingstodo.com
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY
Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
seguintoday.com
Today marks registration deadline for Pop-Up Food Distribution event
(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Elaine Bennett of GRMC, says families and individuals have until 4 p.m. Friday to...
San Marcos city council to submit marijuana enforcement ordinance to voters
On Tuesday, the San Marcos city council decided it would submit a citizen-initiated ordinance to voters that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement.
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
Will the Friedrich project finally move forward?
SAN ANTONIO — Some of the parents at the IDEA Carver school are fed up with the danger posed by the old, abandoned Friedrich complex next to the school on East Commerce. After a decomposing body was found in the building Thursday, there is a renewed push for demolition - an action that was promised a long time ago.
KSAT 12
‘There’s a new lens to see things through’: City councilwoman reflects on new role as single mother
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval continues to serve her constituents as she learns to juggle her position on the city council and her new role as a mother. Sandoval glowed with pride as she held baby Isadora, who was born in June. “I’m feeling...
KSAT 12
‘Letting the kids be kids’: San Antonio FC players host free kids soccer clinic in Uvalde
As part of helping the city of Uvalde in its healing process, Spurs Sports and Entertainment and San Antonio FC held a free clinic Thursday for the Uvalde youth soccer league. San Antonio FC players and staff made the 90-mile trek to Uvalde to conduct the clinic for about 250 young athletes.
KSAT 12
Viral post warns parents about posting too much information in back-to-school photos
Seguin police are warning parents about the potential dangers of sharing back-to-school photos. Seguin Police Department shared a viral post from Carver County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday that shows an example of what information is seemingly safe to share. The photo suggests safe information to share including...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's DeLorean Motor Co., now facing lawsuit, criticism, unveils prototype at California show
San Antonio-based DeLorean Motor Co. unveiled a prototype of its Alpha 5 electric vehicle during a Thursday ceremony at the Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance auto show in Monterrey, Calif, according to media reports. The exhibition of the Alpha 5 comes a week after the revamped DeLorean Motor Co. and its...
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 19, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Hollywood comes to New Braunfels, a back-to-school concert, game day eats, Happy Space and making life easier for moms. San Antonio-born and raised, vocalist Wendy B. is back in the Alamo City promoting her new album. She’s hosting a “Coming Home” concert tonight at the Jo Long Theater at the Carver Community Cultural Center, but she’s stopping by Market Square first for an interview.
Comments / 0