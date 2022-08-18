ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vernia, TX

KSAT 12

Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez

You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

H-E-B to host career fair on Aug. 23 at all Texas stores

H-E-B is hosting a one-day hiring event at every H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda store across Texas on Tuesday. The career fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 will offer on-site interviews for open positions at each store. The Texas retailer is looking to fill both full and part-time jobs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY

Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Today marks registration deadline for Pop-Up Food Distribution event

(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Elaine Bennett of GRMC, says families and individuals have until 4 p.m. Friday to...
SEGUIN, TX
NewsBreak
Education
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 19, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Hollywood comes to New Braunfels, a back-to-school concert, game day eats, Happy Space and making life easier for moms. San Antonio-born and raised, vocalist Wendy B. is back in the Alamo City promoting her new album. She’s hosting a “Coming Home” concert tonight at the Jo Long Theater at the Carver Community Cultural Center, but she’s stopping by Market Square first for an interview.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

