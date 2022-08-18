ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting; 1 dead, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a road rage incident that left a Milwaukee man dead late Saturday night. It happened near 19th and Mitchell around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old Milwaukee man died from his injuries at the scene. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Charges are pending review...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen

MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

39th and Garfield shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday, Aug. 19. Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near 39th and Garfield. The 23-year-old victim died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. An...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, WI
Racine, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: 3 injured, 1 arrested

KENOSHA, Wis. - Three people were shot early Saturday, Aug. 20 following a fight at a bar in Kenosha. Officers responded to the area near 63rd Street and 23rd Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The third was treated and released. A...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight

KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed

MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Milwaukee fire officials said the crash involved one vehicle. There were reports that the vehicle struck a tree. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest

RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine murder convict bit off inmate's ear in jail, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Montreal Greer, convicted in the death of Rebecca Rannow on Aug. 13, 2021, faces new charges after prosecutors say he bit part of an inmate's ear off inside the Racine County Jail. Greer's new charges include mayhem and battery by prisoners. The attack happened on Aug. 12,...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

39th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee police say 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded on the city's north side Thursday night, Aug. 18. The shooting happened near 39th and Chambers around 8 p.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive, police said. A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was treated for injuries at the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County Fair Narcan training, giveaway

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - You probably go to the fair for the rides, music and food, but in Kenosha County, you can come back with something life-saving. You might not expect to talk about drug overdoses at a fair booth, but with Wisconsin fentanyl deaths up 97%, it’s important to talk about that everywhere.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV pulled from Racine's Root River

RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. FOX6's crews on scene observed multiple agencies involved, including Racine police and fire officials. At this point, it's unclear what caused the SUV to enter the...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal incident on 35th Street viaduct, woman killed

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an incident that left a 21-year-old woman dead early Sunday morning. It happened on the 35th Street viaduct around 2:30 a.m. FOX6 has reached out to police for more information. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis missing man found safe

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A missing West Allis man was found safe Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. West Allis police asked for help finding Nghi Nguyen, 33, missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. There were concerns because police said Nguyen suffers from bipolar disorder and is unable to care for himself due...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Otha Brown sentenced in Za’layia Jenkins fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Otha Brown on Friday, Aug. 19 to 40 years in prison for the 2016 fatal shooting of 9-year-old Za’layia Jenkins. Brown, 37, is the third and final man sentenced to prison in connection to the shooting. He is already serving a life sentence for a different homicide.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

