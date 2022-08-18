Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies assaulted, man now charged
A Milwaukee man is now charged after a violent arrest on I-94 in Racine County. The charges stem from two different incidents.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee road rage shooting; 1 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a road rage incident that left a Milwaukee man dead late Saturday night. It happened near 19th and Mitchell around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old Milwaukee man died from his injuries at the scene. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Charges are pending review...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
39th and Garfield shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday, Aug. 19. Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near 39th and Garfield. The 23-year-old victim died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. An...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: 3 injured, 1 arrested
KENOSHA, Wis. - Three people were shot early Saturday, Aug. 20 following a fight at a bar in Kenosha. Officers responded to the area near 63rd Street and 23rd Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The third was treated and released. A...
Road rage leads to fatal southside shooting
Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's southside at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
CBS 58
Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight
KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
23-year-old Milwaukee man fatally shot near 39th and Lloyd
A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 39th and Lloyd on Friday. Milwaukee police say it happened around 7 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed
MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Milwaukee fire officials said the crash involved one vehicle. There were reports that the vehicle struck a tree. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
WISN
Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest
RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine murder convict bit off inmate's ear in jail, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Montreal Greer, convicted in the death of Rebecca Rannow on Aug. 13, 2021, faces new charges after prosecutors say he bit part of an inmate's ear off inside the Racine County Jail. Greer's new charges include mayhem and battery by prisoners. The attack happened on Aug. 12,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
39th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee police say 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded on the city's north side Thursday night, Aug. 18. The shooting happened near 39th and Chambers around 8 p.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive, police said. A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was treated for injuries at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County Fair Narcan training, giveaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - You probably go to the fair for the rides, music and food, but in Kenosha County, you can come back with something life-saving. You might not expect to talk about drug overdoses at a fair booth, but with Wisconsin fentanyl deaths up 97%, it’s important to talk about that everywhere.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River
RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. FOX6's crews on scene observed multiple agencies involved, including Racine police and fire officials. At this point, it's unclear what caused the SUV to enter the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal incident on 35th Street viaduct, woman killed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an incident that left a 21-year-old woman dead early Sunday morning. It happened on the 35th Street viaduct around 2:30 a.m. FOX6 has reached out to police for more information. This is a developing story.
Man assaults Racine County deputies, arrested after being tased 5 times
A man pulled over for speeding in Racine County was arrested after assaulting officers on Wednesday. Deputies say he was bitten by a K9 officer three times and tased five times before being arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis missing man found safe
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A missing West Allis man was found safe Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. West Allis police asked for help finding Nghi Nguyen, 33, missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. There were concerns because police said Nguyen suffers from bipolar disorder and is unable to care for himself due...
thecentersquare.com
Milwaukee called one of the 'most dangerous cities' as arrests plummet 60%
(The Center Square) – Eric Toney, the GOP candidate running for Wisconsin's Attorney General, said Milwaukee was one of America's most dangerous cities. The Fond du Lac district attorney cited homicides within the city are on track to break the record of 193 set in 2021. Yet, despite the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Otha Brown sentenced in Za’layia Jenkins fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Otha Brown on Friday, Aug. 19 to 40 years in prison for the 2016 fatal shooting of 9-year-old Za’layia Jenkins. Brown, 37, is the third and final man sentenced to prison in connection to the shooting. He is already serving a life sentence for a different homicide.
