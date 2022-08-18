ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Stellar pitching, defensive effort aides Honolulu in opening day win over Northwest

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3WI4_0hLS4UR600

Williamsport, Pa. —Honolulu Little League entered Wednesday’s opening game of the 2022 Little League World Series as the favorite not just to win the contest but claim the entire United States bracket.

The lofty expectations might be a lot for some teams, but Honolulu is used to the pressure and goals that come with appearances in the Little League World Series.

Honolulu Little League rallied and rose to the challenge in Williamsport to knockoff the Northwest Reginal Champion with by a convincing final of 11-1.

Cohen Sakamoto delivered a gem on the mound and the offense, hampered by a difficult challenge in Northwest’s Brody Santman, did enough to advance.

A small bit of adversity did strike at the beginning of the day when longtime manager Gerald Oda was separated from the team due to health protocol. Oda’s brother Keith Oda stepped in for Honolulu as it rallied for their manager.

Cohen Sakamoto started the game for Honolulu, retiring the first six batters he faced. That run included three strikeouts over the first two innings.

When not striking batters out, Sakamoto relied on his defense as they backed him up throughout the game. Kekoa Payanal recorded the first out with a strong throw from third after fielding a grounder. Esaiah Wong prevented early damage with a nice grab on a line drive to first.

Sakamoto was countered by the Northwest’s Brody Santman, who looked every bit of an ace as he kept Honolulu guessing early on.

Santman was outstanding in the early portions of the game, fanning two in the first and coming back to get three in the second.

The Northwest ace delivered pitches from several different arm angles to keep the Honolulu hitters off balance. An error and triple in the second gave Honolulu the early lead, but even then, Santman came back to fan the final batter of the inning.

Good thing for Honolulu, Sakamoto was up for matching the Northwest ace with some tricks of his own to keep the opposition at bay.

After the offense was able to get two in the second, Sakamoto cruised through the third with three consecutive strikeouts.

The true depth of Honolulu Little League was on display after a four-run third inning when Luke Hiromoto took over for Sakamoto to open the fourth inning. He recorded his first strikeout against his first batter.

His second out came from West Regional standout Jaron Lancaster, who made a nice stop and quick throw for the inning’s second out. He then made a streaking stop and throw from the middle of the infield for the third out.

Kama Angell became Honolulu’s first baserunner when he reached on a fielding error at centerfield. Esaiah Wong followed with a six-pitch walk to put Angell into scoring position.

Both runners scored when Cohen Sakamoto lined a triple into left field from the No. 9 position in the batting order. He easily reached third and reacted to his bench as they cheered their teammate on.

Luke Hiromoto took advantage of a walk to open the third inning, scoring off a wild pitch and two passed balls to give Honolulu a 3-0 advantage. Daly Watson then reached on an error and Angell recorded his first single of the series to put a runner into scoring position.

After a hit batter to loaded the bases, Kobe Hino came on as a pinch runner to record a four-pitch walk. Ruston Hiyoto followed with a two-RBI double to push the Honolulu advantage to 6-0 in the bottom of the third inning.

Kama Angell reached base for a third time when he drove an RBI double down the right field line in the fourth inning. The hit brough home Watson, who reached on a single.

Honolulu’s bid at perfection ended in the fifth inning when Liam Ferguson ended the shutout, no-hitter, and perfect game with one swing. Ferguson opened on a fastball and lift it into the shrubs in centerfield for the Northwest’s first run of the game.

Hiromoto came back to fan the next batter. Two putouts in the field ended the threat and kept Honolulu in front by six runs.

Honolulu Little League 11, Northwest 1 (5 innings)

NW 000 01—1 1 2

HLL 024 14—11 6 0

Brody Santman and Jace Abe. Cohen Sakamoto, Luke Miromoto (4), and Kaeo Nouchi.

WP: Sakamoto. LP: Santman.

Top Northwest hitters: Liam Ferguson 1-2, HR, run, RBI. Top Honolulu Little League hitters: Cohen Sakamoto 1-1, 3B, 2 RBI.

Records: Northwest 0-1. Honolulu Little League 1-0.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Hawaii off to strong start at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — A packed Lamade Stadium, a national TV audience and an opposing pitcher who tossed a no-hitter in a regional final. That would trouble a lot of teams of 10- to 12-year-olds, but not Hawaii. Kekoa Payanal drove the third pitch over the fence in left, and Hawaii was on its way once again. Hawaii has won its first two games at the Little League World Series by a combined score of 23-1. That’s 11-1 over Northwest, and 12-0 over Metro — specifically Massapequa Coast from Long Island — on Friday. The club from Honolulu hasn’t even played a full game yet, having mercy-ruled each of its opponents after the fifth inning.
HONOLULU, HI
NorthcentralPA.com

Former Hawaii Little League standout gives more than advice about baseball

Williamsport, Pa. — It’s often said that experience is the best teacher. For a bunch of 11- and 12-year-olds, experience is at a premium. So where do players turn for help navigating the difficult challenges that come with competing in the Little League World Series? Luckily for Honolulu Little League players, that experience comes from many different places. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii

HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, “Fun Utility Vehicle,” on Oahu’s roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a “right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient” electric vehicle.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
KHON2

Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki

Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Game One#Wild Pitch#United States#Northwest
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Panama opens in style with grand slam in 9-3 win over Caribbean

Williamsport, Pa.— Gabriel de Garcia made Panama’s first inning at the 2022 Little League World Series something special as he lifted a grand slam over the left field fence. It was a magical moment de Garcia looked up as he pointed to the crowd and leaped his way down the third base line to anxious teammates. The dramatic start was enough for Panama to secure its first win at the Series with a 9-3 win over Caribbean. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
KITV.com

Liliha Bakery opening central Oahu location on August 31

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Voted one of the top bakeries in Hawaii, Liliha Bakery will open a new location in Central Oahu on August 31. The 7,000 square foot full-service coffee shop and bakery will be at the Pearl Highlands Center, in the former Pier 1 Imports space.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding

Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy