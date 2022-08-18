Stellar pitching, defensive effort aides Honolulu in opening day win over Northwest

Williamsport, Pa. —Honolulu Little League entered Wednesday’s opening game of the 2022 Little League World Series as the favorite not just to win the contest but claim the entire United States bracket.

The lofty expectations might be a lot for some teams, but Honolulu is used to the pressure and goals that come with appearances in the Little League World Series.

Honolulu Little League rallied and rose to the challenge in Williamsport to knockoff the Northwest Reginal Champion with by a convincing final of 11-1.

Cohen Sakamoto delivered a gem on the mound and the offense, hampered by a difficult challenge in Northwest’s Brody Santman, did enough to advance.

A small bit of adversity did strike at the beginning of the day when longtime manager Gerald Oda was separated from the team due to health protocol. Oda’s brother Keith Oda stepped in for Honolulu as it rallied for their manager.

Cohen Sakamoto started the game for Honolulu, retiring the first six batters he faced. That run included three strikeouts over the first two innings.

When not striking batters out, Sakamoto relied on his defense as they backed him up throughout the game. Kekoa Payanal recorded the first out with a strong throw from third after fielding a grounder. Esaiah Wong prevented early damage with a nice grab on a line drive to first.

Sakamoto was countered by the Northwest’s Brody Santman, who looked every bit of an ace as he kept Honolulu guessing early on.

Santman was outstanding in the early portions of the game, fanning two in the first and coming back to get three in the second.

The Northwest ace delivered pitches from several different arm angles to keep the Honolulu hitters off balance. An error and triple in the second gave Honolulu the early lead, but even then, Santman came back to fan the final batter of the inning.

Good thing for Honolulu, Sakamoto was up for matching the Northwest ace with some tricks of his own to keep the opposition at bay.

After the offense was able to get two in the second, Sakamoto cruised through the third with three consecutive strikeouts.

The true depth of Honolulu Little League was on display after a four-run third inning when Luke Hiromoto took over for Sakamoto to open the fourth inning. He recorded his first strikeout against his first batter.

His second out came from West Regional standout Jaron Lancaster, who made a nice stop and quick throw for the inning’s second out. He then made a streaking stop and throw from the middle of the infield for the third out.

Kama Angell became Honolulu’s first baserunner when he reached on a fielding error at centerfield. Esaiah Wong followed with a six-pitch walk to put Angell into scoring position.

Both runners scored when Cohen Sakamoto lined a triple into left field from the No. 9 position in the batting order. He easily reached third and reacted to his bench as they cheered their teammate on.

Luke Hiromoto took advantage of a walk to open the third inning, scoring off a wild pitch and two passed balls to give Honolulu a 3-0 advantage. Daly Watson then reached on an error and Angell recorded his first single of the series to put a runner into scoring position.

After a hit batter to loaded the bases, Kobe Hino came on as a pinch runner to record a four-pitch walk. Ruston Hiyoto followed with a two-RBI double to push the Honolulu advantage to 6-0 in the bottom of the third inning.

Kama Angell reached base for a third time when he drove an RBI double down the right field line in the fourth inning. The hit brough home Watson, who reached on a single.

Honolulu’s bid at perfection ended in the fifth inning when Liam Ferguson ended the shutout, no-hitter, and perfect game with one swing. Ferguson opened on a fastball and lift it into the shrubs in centerfield for the Northwest’s first run of the game.

Hiromoto came back to fan the next batter. Two putouts in the field ended the threat and kept Honolulu in front by six runs.

Honolulu Little League 11, Northwest 1 (5 innings)

NW 000 01—1 1 2

HLL 024 14—11 6 0

Brody Santman and Jace Abe. Cohen Sakamoto, Luke Miromoto (4), and Kaeo Nouchi.

WP: Sakamoto. LP: Santman.

Top Northwest hitters: Liam Ferguson 1-2, HR, run, RBI. Top Honolulu Little League hitters: Cohen Sakamoto 1-1, 3B, 2 RBI.

Records: Northwest 0-1. Honolulu Little League 1-0.