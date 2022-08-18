Like any other 24-year-old building that hasn’t undergone major renovation, Chase Field has shown its age this season. The retractable roof hasn’t worked as intended all summer. Multiple lights on the out-of-town scoreboards have been burned out for years. There have been issues with elevators and escalators. Sections of the lineup boards appeared blacked out at times. Fans in the upper deck have complained about a lack of air conditioning. It took a few weeks to repair a broken door near the team shop. And at one game in late July, the panels in center field were stuck open and every scoreboard in the building went dark.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO