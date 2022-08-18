Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers News: Roberts Critical of the Pitch Scouts Said was Prospect's Best
Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot has one of the best changeups in baseball, but manager Dave Roberts says it hasn't had nearly the impact they need it to.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Was Completely Unaware Of His Incredible Accomplishment
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May seems ready for his return to the Dodgers lineup
Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Earns Internet Immortality In Recent Astros Game
Former Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock had some choice words for Astros villain Yuri Gurriel after a fly out.
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardinals beat Diamondbacks for 7th straight win
Nolan Arenado drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday in Phoenix
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Is Chase Field showing its age? And if it is, do the Arizona Diamondbacks care?
Like any other 24-year-old building that hasn’t undergone major renovation, Chase Field has shown its age this season. The retractable roof hasn’t worked as intended all summer. Multiple lights on the out-of-town scoreboards have been burned out for years. There have been issues with elevators and escalators. Sections of the lineup boards appeared blacked out at times. Fans in the upper deck have complained about a lack of air conditioning. It took a few weeks to repair a broken door near the team shop. And at one game in late July, the panels in center field were stuck open and every scoreboard in the building went dark.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Mets’ top pitching prospect, Jose Butto, will make MLB debut Sunday
Jose Butto, arguably the best pitching prospect in the New York Mets farm system is reportedly in line to make
KOLO TV Reno
Aug. 19 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sports Caravan is back as we embark on another high school football season in Northern Nevada. A busy week one didn’t disappoint!
