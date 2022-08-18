Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
wdhn.com
Search underway for missing Fort Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Fort Rucker student, who sunk below the water and couldn’t be located in Jackson County. On Saturday, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a...
alabamanews.net
Man Dies after Three-Vehicle Crash in Covington County
Alabama State Troopers say a man has died after a crash between two cars and a tractor-trailer truck in Covington County. State troopers say 79-year-old Larry Reno of Hanceville was driving a car that hit the tractor-trailer at around 9:10AM, Friday, August 19. Investigators say after that impact, his car then hit another car head-on. That car was driven by 37-year-old Shera Gantt of Evergreen.
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
wtvy.com
Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
wdhn.com
High impact crash sends four prisoners to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A private prisoner transport van was struck by a commercial semi-truck early Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 87 in Coffee County. Coffee County Sheriff Deputies were first on the scene, followed by ALEA State Troopers with the highway division. The van was transporting four prisoners to...
wtvy.com
Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
RELATED PEOPLE
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Ozark fire
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made in connection to a house and vehicle fire in Ozark, AL. On August 10, 2022, Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire Department, and Ewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from Coleman Drive. When they arrived on the scene the owner...
wtvy.com
Top Dothan official dodges questions about defending felon
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager refuses to disclose whether he wrote a potentially unethical letter that seeks leniency for a convicted bank fraudster. Credible sources have told News 4 that Kevin Cowper sent that letter on behalf of Aaron McCreight, the embattled Visit Dothan president and chief executive officer.
wtvy.com
FBI joins feeding program investigation
DPD has arrested three suspects in connection to a Dothan pawn shop burglary. A wreck on Ross Clark Circle left several lanes closed and caused a car to catch fire. As students are returning to school, the reports of child abuse go up. Find out the signs of abuse and how to report them.
wtvy.com
Main Street Enterprise honored during state awards banquet
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Main Street Enterprise is smiling big after taking home four 2022 Main Street Alabama awards on Friday night in Opelika. “The Excellence in Promotion Award” for the Spring Festival: Easter Hat Parade. “The Excellence in Business Promotion Award” for the Come & Get Your Love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
wtvy.com
Dothan City Hall fraud allegations shake commissioners’ confidence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city commissioners reluctantly voted on Tuesday to continue a child feeding program riddled with corruption allegations. “I don’t think we have any choice. We’re not going to sit up here and let children go hungry,” said District 5 Commissioner Gantt Pierce. But...
wtvy.com
Houston Co. Health Dept. continues to provide assistance in search of baby formula
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Parents have been on the hunt for a vital part of their babies routine, formula. Since early 2022 they have been forced to fearfully search through stores and, at times, having no luck in finding the product they need for their child. Recently, there has been some relief in the baby formula shortage, but not for all. The public health department remains making it a priority to help many of these families who struggle finding formula.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
dothanpd.org
Traffic Fatality at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:00 am the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Dr. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver is a white male, Foy Wambles, 79 years of age. The vehicles involved were an older model...
wdhn.com
Enterprise annexation and rezoning of land into the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Enterprise City Council approved two separate zoning changes. Perhaps, the most. Controversial was annexing and zoning nearly 72 acres of land on the south side. Of the municipal airport. The nearly 72 acres are being re-zoned from Agriculture to “TH-3”, which means townhouses can...
wtvy.com
Judicial Circuit names Police Administrator of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 12th Judicial Circuit of Pike and Coffee Counties has named the Police Administrator of the Year. Capt. Darrell Griswold of the Enterprise Police Department is this year’s recipient. Jon Folmar, assistant district attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit said Griswold has served with dedication...
Comments / 1