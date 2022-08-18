DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Parents have been on the hunt for a vital part of their babies routine, formula. Since early 2022 they have been forced to fearfully search through stores and, at times, having no luck in finding the product they need for their child. Recently, there has been some relief in the baby formula shortage, but not for all. The public health department remains making it a priority to help many of these families who struggle finding formula.

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO