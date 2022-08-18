ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State Fair hosted its first ever Sensory Friendly Morning

By Erin Kiernan
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many people love the sights and sounds of the Iowa State Fair but for some, it’s too much to handle.

“You know, we all process through our senses,” said Dr. Teri Wahlig, CEO of ChildServe. “Light, sound, movement, even the texture of our clothing. Sometimes it’s difficult to process all that input and if it’s overwhelming it can be distressing for the individual.”

That’s why the fair partnered with ChildServe to create a ‘Sensory Friendly Morning’ where everything is toned down – from the bright lights to the loud music. It’s a game changer for kids like Tatum Haberl, who has autism.

“Social interaction and this kind of stuff is really hard,” his mom, Sarah, explained. “It means so much because I would be scared to take him any other time. We spend most of our time at home where we’re safe and comfortable because I don’t know what he’s going to do, or when he’s going to have a meltdown.”

The experience is also an eye-opening one for families who haven’t experienced Autism or other sensory processing disorders firsthand.

“I think that’s so important,” Lynn Kassel, a mom, said. “It’s so easy to have blind spots if you’re not impacted by something or you’re not experiencing it in your daily life so this raises awareness.”

Western Iowa Today

2022 Iowa State Fair Queen Starts College At ISU Monday

(Des Moines, IA) — August has been a busy month for an 18-year-old from northern Iowa who’s also the reigning Iowa State Fair Queen. Mary Ann Fox of Osage was crowned the queen of the Mitchell County Fair on August Third and ten days later she won the 2022 State Fair Queen contest. Despite the double wins, she does not consider herself a pageant person — saying she just wanted to promote her county, her background, and agriculture. Fox graduated from Osage High School this spring. As state fair queen, she has been awarded eight-thousand dollars in scholarship money, which will come in handy when she begins classes Monday as a freshman at Iowa State University. Fox says she’ll be majoring in ag engineering.
OSAGE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon

Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

