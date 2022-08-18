Stadium survey sent out to Kansas fans on Wednesday an important part of the big picture of where the project might be headed

The 23rd-ranked Kansas volleyball team unofficially opened the 2022 season with a home sweep of Drake on Friday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The Jayhawks were, however, pushed in two of the three sets. KU defeated the Bulldogs, 25-23, 25-13 and 29-27 in front of an energetic crowd eager to see the new faces and returning veterans that make up this year’s roster.

