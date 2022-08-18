Stadium survey sent out to Kansas fans on Wednesday an important part of the big picture of where the project might be headed

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Caleb Sampson and redshirt sophomore right guard Armaj Reed-Adams each missed the open practice the Kansas football team held at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday with unspecified injuries. The two players, who are expected to start the season opener on Sept. 2 against Tennessee...
The 23rd-ranked Kansas volleyball team unofficially opened the 2022 season with a home sweep of Drake on Friday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The Jayhawks were, however, pushed in two of the three sets. KU defeated the Bulldogs, 25-23, 25-13 and 29-27 in front of an energetic crowd eager to see the new faces and returning veterans that make up this year’s roster.
Five months after being let go as the head coach East Carolina, Joe Dooley is returning to a familiar place. Kansas basketball coach Bill Self confirmed to the Journal-World on Friday night that Dooley is coming back to Lawrence to serve as KU’s recruiting coordinator for the 2022-23 season.
It was an enticing thought in the early winter, one conceived in the wake of Jalon Daniels' emergence over Kansas' final three games last season. Could Jason Bean find a home on the field at a position other than quarterback?. Bean has attributes that stand out among his teammates and...
Comments / 0