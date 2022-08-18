Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provided Misleading Information about Injured Veteran
Despite Dave Roberts' recent comments, pitcher Danny Duffy's season isn't quite over yet and has an outside shot to re-join the Dodgers.
Agada sparks Sporting KC to 4-1 romp over Portland
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — William Agada scored two goals and Sporting Kansas City cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday. Agada gave Sporting KC (7-15-5) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Andreu Fontàs found the net in the 40th minute and Erik Thommy scored two minutes later as Sporting KC took a 3-0 lead into halftime. Agada polished off his brace in the 75th minute with his fifth goal of the season. He also picked up an assist on Thommy’s score. Portland (7-8-12) avoided a shutout on a goal by Sebastián Blanco — his sixth — in the 90th minute.
Senior bowl scouts in College Station at fall camp
Jim Nagy, Executive Director of Reese’s Senior Bowl, went to Twitter Friday morning to highlight three Texas A&M Aggies who found themselves the center of his scout’s attention this past week when they visited College Station. While Nagy admits the Aggies have a “talented young roster” in 2022, three impact seniors are on the Senior Bowl’s radar, if they weren’t already, in “four-year starting DS,” Demani Richardson, “versatile playmaker,” Ainias Smith, and “unusually long CB,” Myles Jones. To put into context the impact Nagy’s Senior Bowl has on these veteran student-athletes, the Reese’s Senior Bowl, for the second consecutive year, had 106...
William Agada nets a pair of goals, SKC cruise past Timbers
William Agada scored twice to help host Sporting Kansas City to a 4-1 win against the Portland Timbers on Sunday.
Comments / 0