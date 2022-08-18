ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, AR

A special football coach in Greenbrier receives a great honor

By Rylie Birdwell
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHTFR_0hLS2f7n00

GREENBRIER, Ark. – Greenbrier native, BJ McMillen, was honored by having his name put on the press box last Monday night.

“My pride runs deep.. panther pride… deep,” said McMillen.

He loves football and has been a part of the coaching staff for over 20 years.

“It’s a lot of fun to hang out and coach those guys and tell them and lessons. I just tell them, let’s win the game. Let’s win on Friday night,” stated McMillen.

He said football is too important to him to miss out on anything.

“I’m always here like I don’t miss a practice, I don’t miss a game. I’m always here on time,” stated McMillen.

Walmart gifts Bryant teacher $750 for school supplies

Greenbrier Head Football Coach, Randy Tribble, said he has a legacy around Greenbrier.

“He’s fired up and ready to go all the time,” said Coach Tribble.

Greenbrier athletics decided to name the press box after McMillen.

“I felt good. I felt everybody saw how it felt good and sometimes, well I got a little emotional. I just wanted to cry, I was just a little emotional,” said McMillen.

Now he is even more fired up for Friday night football.

“I just get my little towel and I get them fired up,” said McMillen.

Coach Tribble said, “he’s always trying to get the crowd in the game and when tailgates going on out there before the game, if we are meeting or something we let BJ go be our PR guy”.

McMillen said to have his name on the press box means that he has left a big legacy.

“Last Monday night, coach Wood said, there is one special coach, and I said…yeah,” and “that’s all I got to say,” stated McMillen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
arkansastechnews.com

2022-23 Golden Girls Dance Team Selected

Sixteen students will represent Arkansas Tech University on its 2022-23 Golden Girls dance team. The ATU Golden Girls perform at home football, volleyball and basketball games. They also appear at a variety of additional community functions and campus events. Members of the 2022-23 ATU Golden Girls dance team, photographed from...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbrier, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Greenbrier, AR
Greenbrier, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
magnoliareporter.com

Monster cats no match for Lake Conway brother-sister team

MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Simmons Bank Arena no longer hosting graduations

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Simmons Bank Arena announced that they will no longer host graduations— a decision that came following a string of gun violence during graduation events in Arkansas last spring. For larger schools and universities, Simmons Bank Arena has typically been the go-to for holding graduation...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up

Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#American Football#Greenbrier Head
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain moves in Sunday.

SUNDAY: A stationary front is going to set up over Arkansas starting Sunday morning. This will cause cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will become highest in the afternoon with most of the storms forming south of I-40. Overcast skies will cause temperatures to remain cool. Afternoon highs will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a southwest wind of around 5 mph. No severe weather is expected.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AdWeek

Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy