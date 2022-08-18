Read full article on original website
WIBW
State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
Topeka walking tour of historic homes starts Sunday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Historical Society is kicking off its fall programs with a walking tour of a significant and historic Topeka block before renovations are finished. During the tour that begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, architect Bryan Falk will guide participants on a walking tour of the Hicks Block Apartments. The row […]
WIBW
North Topeka Saddle Club hosts annual rodeo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Saddle Club hosted its annual championship rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights, welcoming the community to celebrate the western way of life. Professional cowboys from all over the country came to the club to compete and put on a show for the audience....
WIBW
Intersection of SW West Hills Dr & Danbury Ln closed for three weeks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The intersection of SW West Hills Dr & Danbury Ln will be fully closed starting on Monday, August 22nd, and will remain closed for approximately three weeks. Mainline Contractors will be closing the intersection for a large waterline replacement project, as announced by the city of...
Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. residents to vote on sales tax to fund expanded operations at Gage Park, Topeka Zoo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. voters will decide whether to add a special sales tax to support Gage Park. Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted Thursday to put the question on the November ballot. If approved, the county would implement an extra two-tenths of a percent sales tax. The money would...
Give an elephant a bath with this unique opportunity at the Topeka Zoo
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Have you ever given an elephant a bath? If the answer is no, the Topeka Zoo may be able to help you out. It’s Asian Elephant Awareness Month, which means that places like the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center are shining a spotlight on their very own Asian Elephant, Cora. Zoo staff […]
WIBW
Capper triples the music, doubles the fun in Concert for a Child’s second year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concert for a Child has three times the music for people to enjoy in its second year - and double the reason to attend. World renowned finger-style guitarist performed for the inaugural event benefiting Topeka’s Capper Foundation last year. This year, he returns - and is bringing fellow guitarists Calum Graham and Trevor Gordon Hall to join him. The trio is currently working on music together.
WIBW
New K-State scholarship program increases affordability, access
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship program at Kansas State University addresses affordability for new incoming in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students who plan to start at K-State beginning summer/fall 2023. The in-state scholarship program offers new opportunities for incoming undergraduate students who plan to attend the Manhattan, Salina or...
WIBW
Officers raise money for Special Olympics Kansas athletes at Dunkin’ Donuts
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library host the celebration wrap up for the Topeka and Shawnee County area National Night Out. Certificates of Appreciation were handed out to neighborhood representatives, and sponsors.
WIBW
Manhattan animal shelter hosts annual ‘petpalooza’
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets in Manhattan found a way to stay cool on Saturday. Out in Manhattan, the Russell Reitz animal shelter held their Annual Petpaloolza at the City pool. The event allows everyone to bring out their dogs to end the summer before they close the pool down....
WIBW
Get Down in T Town fosters unity through music
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get Down in T Town will rock the lawn in front of the Brown vs. Board mural with four hours of music. The event takes place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. This is the third year Topeka United has organized the celebration of...
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Aug. 19-21
Summer is slowly winding down, but there are still plenty of things to do in the Kansas City area. Here are nine events worth checking out.
WIBW
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
🎥: 'Country Jam in the Flint Hills' brings country artists to Alma on Saturday
'Country Jam in the Flint Hills' festival will benefit K-State's Johnson Cancer Research Center's colorectal cancer research. Country music fans will head to Alma on Saturday evening to enjoy a concert with headliner, nationally known, Craig Campbell, and secondary opener, Travis Marvin of Ottawa, KS. Opening for Marvin and Campbell...
WIBW
Crews to close Topeka streets for water line installation, Polk-Quincy work
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction crews will close a few Topeka streets on Monday in order to install water lines and continue emergency work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 22, officials will close NW Waddell St. between NW Tyler and NW Polk for water line installation. It said this closure is expected to last about two weeks.
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
Manhattan house fire causes $30K in overall damage
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department closed a road while the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire department was dispatched to 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Crews found a single-story wood frame home with smoke coming from the structure. Fire […]
Lodging
Mission Hill Hospitality Acquires the Oread Hotel
DENVER, Colorado—Mission Hill Hospitality announced it has acquired the Oread Hotel, a 102-key property adjacent to the University of Kansas in Lawrence. It will be branded as Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Terms of the deal are undisclosed. The Oread Hotel is Mission Hill Hospitality’s 24th acquisition since the company was launched in March 2021.
