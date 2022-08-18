ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka walking tour of historic homes starts Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Historical Society is kicking off its fall programs with a walking tour of a significant and historic Topeka block before renovations are finished. During the tour that begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, architect Bryan Falk will guide participants on a walking tour of the Hicks Block Apartments. The row […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

North Topeka Saddle Club hosts annual rodeo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Saddle Club hosted its annual championship rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights, welcoming the community to celebrate the western way of life. Professional cowboys from all over the country came to the club to compete and put on a show for the audience....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Intersection of SW West Hills Dr & Danbury Ln closed for three weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The intersection of SW West Hills Dr & Danbury Ln will be fully closed starting on Monday, August 22nd, and will remain closed for approximately three weeks. Mainline Contractors will be closing the intersection for a large waterline replacement project, as announced by the city of...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Topeka, KS
Government
KSNT News

Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Capper triples the music, doubles the fun in Concert for a Child’s second year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concert for a Child has three times the music for people to enjoy in its second year - and double the reason to attend. World renowned finger-style guitarist performed for the inaugural event benefiting Topeka’s Capper Foundation last year. This year, he returns - and is bringing fellow guitarists Calum Graham and Trevor Gordon Hall to join him. The trio is currently working on music together.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Topeka Zoo#Cincinnati Zoo#Topeka Museum Of History#Topeka Blues Society#Stone Cutters Union#The Cincinnati Zoo#The Topeka Zoo S Vision#Prek Pip Meet
WIBW

New K-State scholarship program increases affordability, access

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship program at Kansas State University addresses affordability for new incoming in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students who plan to start at K-State beginning summer/fall 2023. The in-state scholarship program offers new opportunities for incoming undergraduate students who plan to attend the Manhattan, Salina or...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan animal shelter hosts annual ‘petpalooza’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets in Manhattan found a way to stay cool on Saturday. Out in Manhattan, the Russell Reitz animal shelter held their Annual Petpaloolza at the City pool. The event allows everyone to bring out their dogs to end the summer before they close the pool down....
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Get Down in T Town fosters unity through music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get Down in T Town will rock the lawn in front of the Brown vs. Board mural with four hours of music. The event takes place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. This is the third year Topeka United has organized the celebration of...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WIBW

Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews to close Topeka streets for water line installation, Polk-Quincy work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction crews will close a few Topeka streets on Monday in order to install water lines and continue emergency work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 22, officials will close NW Waddell St. between NW Tyler and NW Polk for water line installation. It said this closure is expected to last about two weeks.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan house fire causes $30K in overall damage

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department closed a road while the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire department was dispatched to 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Crews found a single-story wood frame home with smoke coming from the structure. Fire […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Lodging

Mission Hill Hospitality Acquires the Oread Hotel

DENVER, Colorado—Mission Hill Hospitality announced it has acquired the Oread Hotel, a 102-key property adjacent to the University of Kansas in Lawrence. It will be branded as Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Terms of the deal are undisclosed. The Oread Hotel is Mission Hill Hospitality’s 24th acquisition since the company was launched in March 2021.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy