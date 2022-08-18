Effective: 2022-08-21 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Minor flooding is possible in the Five Points area extending downstream along Rocky Branch Creek. This includes Maxcy Gregg Park, areas of the USC campus along the creek, the intersection at Pickens and Blossom, the intersection at Whaley and Main and areas of the Olympia neighborhood along the creek. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Lexington; Richland .Localized showers and isolated thunderstorms are producing heavy rainfall across the advisory area which may result in flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following areas, Lexington and Richland. * WHEN...Until 845 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 746 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, SC State Fair Grounds, Five Points, West Columbia Riverwalk, Olympia and Guignard Park. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 48 MINUTES AGO