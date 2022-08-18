Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Inland Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin County through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Apalachicola, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Creels, Beverly, Hays Place and Fort Gadsden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 15:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following county, Cochise. * WHEN...Until 700 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Willcox. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook, Piscataquis, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aroostook; Piscataquis; Somerset FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 815 PM EDT this evening for Portions of North Central, Northern, and West Central Maine, including the following areas, in North Central Maine, Piscataquis. In Northern Maine, Aroostook. In West Central Maine, Somerset. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Lincoln FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Lincoln. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ruston, Grambling, Arcadia, Gibsland, Choudrant, Simsboro, Vienna, Bryceland, Mount Lebanon, Mount Zion, Unionville, D Arbonne and Ada.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Minor flooding is possible in the Five Points area extending downstream along Rocky Branch Creek. This includes Maxcy Gregg Park, areas of the USC campus along the creek, the intersection at Pickens and Blossom, the intersection at Whaley and Main and areas of the Olympia neighborhood along the creek. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Lexington; Richland .Localized showers and isolated thunderstorms are producing heavy rainfall across the advisory area which may result in flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following areas, Lexington and Richland. * WHEN...Until 845 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 746 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, SC State Fair Grounds, Five Points, West Columbia Riverwalk, Olympia and Guignard Park. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 15:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Arizona, including the following county, Gila. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 444 PM MST, the streamflow gauge on Tonto Creek at Roosevelt, upstream from Tonto Basin, reported flow above action stage at 4.5 feet. Flooding is ongoing in Tonto Creek affecting the low water crossings of A Crossing, Bar X Crossing, and Store Crossing. - Additional rainfall occurring now may result in additional rises in the water level. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Borden, Scurry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Borden; Scurry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BORDEN AND NORTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTIES At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fluvanna. This includes the following streams and drainages Gavett Creek, Bull Creek, Deep Creek, Fivemile Creek, Crooked Creek, Gopher Creek, Little Bull Creek, Mesquite Creek and Mooar Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING A Moderate Risk of Rip Currents will persist overnight into Monday. Swimmers should continue to exercise caution if entering the water.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 438 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seligman and Rose Well. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 122 and 143. Business Interstate 40 between mile markers 140 and 141. Route 66 near mile marker 139. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Martin Dam Draw, Monument Wash, Partridge Creek, Pineveta Wash, Sandstone Wash, Eightmile Creek, Chino Wash and Big Chino Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware, Western Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Ware and northeastern Charlton Counties through 800 PM EDT At 737 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Race Pond, or 13 miles northwest of Folkston, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Race Pond and Winokur. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Escambia, Monroe, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Escambia; Monroe; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama North Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Alabama * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * This may result in sharp rises in water levels near small creeks and streams throughout this area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroeville, Frisco City, Peterman, Uriah, Excel, Homewood, Eliska, Mineola, Palmers Crossroads, Mount Pleasant, Jeddo, Barlow Bend, Chrysler, Gainestown, Manistee, Little River, Serange, Booneville, Alma and Megargel. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mohave A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT/515 PM MST/ FOR NORTHERN MOHAVE...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 506 PM PDT/506 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just west of Mesquite, and is moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mesquite and Bunkerville. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 104 and 120. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gila and Yavapai Counties through 530 PM MST At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lake Montezuma to near Cherry to Dewey- Humboldt. Movement was south at 20 to 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Prescott Valley, Dewey-humboldt, Mcguireville, Cherry, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Poland Junction, Cordes, Crown King, Montezuma Well, Mayer, Middle Verde, Childs Power Plant, Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Spring Valley, Rimrock, Lake Montezuma and Wet Beaver Creek Campground. This includes the following highways Interstate 17 between mile markers 247 and 300. State Route 260 between mile markers 209 and 235. State Route 179 between mile markers 299 and 300. State Route 69 between mile markers 263 and 284. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mohave A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT/515 PM MST/ FOR NORTHERN MOHAVE...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 506 PM PDT/506 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just west of Mesquite, and is moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mesquite and Bunkerville. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 104 and 120. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Bonneville by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 17:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Bonneville The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho Central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 558 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Rose, or 12 miles north of Blackfoot, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shelley, Firth, Rose, Basalt and Wapello. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lewis and Clark and southwestern Teton Counties through 615 PM MDT At 528 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Augusta to 31 miles north of Ovando. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Heavy rain and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Augusta, Nilan Reservoir and Pishkun Reservoir. This includes Highway 287 between mile markers 33 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Finney; Hodgeman; Lane; Ness The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Ness County in west central Kansas Northwestern Hodgeman County in southwestern Kansas Southeastern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Alamota, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Finney, southwestern Ness, northwestern Hodgeman and southeastern Lane Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gilmer, Ritchie, Roane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer; Ritchie; Roane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Calhoun, southeastern Ritchie, Gilmer and northeastern Roane Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near Arnoldsburg, or near Grantsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glenville, Grantsville, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Sand Fork, Millstone, Stouts Mills, Mount Zion, Newberne, Big Springs, Stumptown, Tanner, Cedarville and Normantown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbiana, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Columbiana; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BEAVER...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON NORTHWESTERN ALLEGHENY AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 815 PM EDT At 727 PM EDT, an area of strong thunderstorms near Weirton, is moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Moon Township, Weirton, Franklin Park, East Liverpool, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, Wellsville, Robinson Township, Economy, Kennedy Township, and Ambridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 63 and 75. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 33 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 12:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Shoshone, Lava Beds A line of strong thunderstorms pushing southeast out of INL will move into Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls, and Pocatello around 630 PM MDT At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Taber to 9 miles west of Aberdeen to 10 miles north of Minidoka. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, wind gusts to 45 mph, pea sized hail, and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong winds across American Falls Reservoir may create hazardous boating conditions. If you are on the reservoir move to shore now! Locations impacted include Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Taber, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Groveland, Sterling, Wapello and Pilar Butte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
