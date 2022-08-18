ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Omaha says farewell to W. Dale Clark library as time for move approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The time for the downtown library to move locations is almost here. To celebrate the move, public library officials hosted a farewell party at the W. Dale Clark main library Saturday. “I hope that they just appreciate the space for what it was, and celebrate, and...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Local brain-eating amoeba death confirmed by Centers for Disease Control

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Centers for Disease Control has now confirmed it. A young child who was suspected to have died from a brain-eating amoeba infection did in fact die from that particular strain. The Douglas County Health Department officially alerted us to the confirmation Friday morning. The child...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha experiences spike in violent crime during the month of August

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Five deaths in ten days. “There is some serious violence going on, a serious spike going on in our city,” said Bruce Williams, Pastor for Hope of Glory Church. Today was the sixth prayer vigil that Pastor Williams has attended in just the month of...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Football Head Coach Scott Frost names starting quarterback

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Nebraska football team now has a new starting quarterback. The announcement from Head Coach Scott Frost comes a little more than a week before the season-opener in Ireland. Texas transfer Casey Thompson will be the guy for Big Red when the first game kicks off.
LINCOLN, NE

