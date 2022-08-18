Read full article on original website
Omaha says farewell to W. Dale Clark library as time for move approaches
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The time for the downtown library to move locations is almost here. To celebrate the move, public library officials hosted a farewell party at the W. Dale Clark main library Saturday. “I hope that they just appreciate the space for what it was, and celebrate, and...
Millard Days, Encanto, and more among the fun things to do the week of August 22
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Millard Days, Disney night, Encanto, free concert, and baby storytime are among the fun things to do the week of August 22. Millard Days is running from Tuesday, August 23 through Sunday, August 28, according to the event website. The event will include a carnival,...
Local brain-eating amoeba death confirmed by Centers for Disease Control
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Centers for Disease Control has now confirmed it. A young child who was suspected to have died from a brain-eating amoeba infection did in fact die from that particular strain. The Douglas County Health Department officially alerted us to the confirmation Friday morning. The child...
With possible brain-eating amoeba case in Nebraska, what steps can you take?
OMAHA—A child in Douglas County died from a possible infection after swimming in the Elkhorn River. Health department officials said the child’s symptoms started five days after being at the river near Valley on Aug. 8, before dying on Aug. 17. While they’re still waiting for tests from...
Omaha experiences spike in violent crime during the month of August
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Five deaths in ten days. “There is some serious violence going on, a serious spike going on in our city,” said Bruce Williams, Pastor for Hope of Glory Church. Today was the sixth prayer vigil that Pastor Williams has attended in just the month of...
Nebraska Football Head Coach Scott Frost names starting quarterback
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Nebraska football team now has a new starting quarterback. The announcement from Head Coach Scott Frost comes a little more than a week before the season-opener in Ireland. Texas transfer Casey Thompson will be the guy for Big Red when the first game kicks off.
Locals unhappy about OPPD's decision to delay station's switch to natural gas
OMAHA—At its monthly meeting Thursday, the Omaha Public Power District’s Board of Directors voted to postpone transitioning two of the North Omaha station’s units from coal to natural gas. It said the delay is only until its new natural gas generation balancing plants are fully studied and...
