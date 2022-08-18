ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Kelly Rickabus, age 60, had owned a gym in Oxford Township rather than the Village of Oxford, she would probably still be in business right now. “We feel very much like the government forced us to fail by shutting us down and then left us, and didn’t help us,” Rickabus told Michigan Capitol Confidential. “And we have reached out to everyone from the president all the way to our local government. We’ve tried every avenue we can think of, and the doors just keep shutting in our face.”
Arab American News

The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim

The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
The Detroit Free Press

GM's joint venture considers location near Michigan border for 4th battery plant

Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, is eyeing northern Indiana for its next — and fourth — battery cell factory.  Ultium spokewoman Brooke Waid told the Free Press on Friday that the company is developing a "competitive business case for a potential large investment" to potentially be in New Carlisle, Indiana. New Carlisle is a few miles south of the Michigan border and about 15 miles west of South Bend, Indiana. ...
Up North Voice

Operation Brake Safety Week set for Michigan

REGION – Motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) will be conducting inspections at weigh station facilities and in rest area locations throughout the state with a focus on brake hose/tubing chafing and defective equipment violations. This enforcement operation is part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Brake Safety Week and will take place throughout North America August 21-27. Every day, lives are saved throughout North America as a result of commercial motor vehicle roadside inspections. It is anticipated that more than 65,000 drivers of large truck and buses will be inspected during this one-week North American operation.
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Labor Market#Budget
nbc25news.com

$1.6 million grant to upgrade intercity passenger rail

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new federal grant will be used to help upgrade passenger rail service in the State of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced. Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration announced a grant award of $1.6 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation to improve and modernize the state's intercity passenger rail service.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nurse shortage could get some relief through new Oakland University, BHSH program

More nurses could be coming to Michigan as BHSH System and Oakland University announced a new partnership Thursday to boost the number of nurses working in the state, filling a critical need. BHSH System, the name of the merged Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, will provide the university with more than $20 million during the next five years for the BHSH Beaumont Health Nurse Scholar program. ...
CBS Detroit

Michigan Man Linked To Supremacist Group Gets 56 Months To 20 Years

CARO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man described as a leader of the white supremacist group The Base has been sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin sentenced Justen Watkins on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of gang membership, Nessel said. Watkins “used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home,” Nessel’s office said in a news release. Two other charges, using a computer to commit a crime and unlawfully posting a message online, were dismissed under a...
WILX-TV

Michigan health insurance companies ordered to lower costs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter directing the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) to require Michigan health insurance companies to reduce their previously filed health insurance rates for 2023. Whitmer said the move was possible because the Inflation Reduction Act includes an...
deadlinedetroit.com

'The Week That Was:' Will DeVos and Jan. 6 Hurt Michigan's Tudor Dixon?

Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Michael Bullotta, a former federal prosecutor in the Kwame Kilpatrick case, Deadline Detroit columnist Greg Bowens and Deadline Detroit staffers Nancy Derringer and Allan Lengel. They'll talk about Liz Cheney's defeat, Giuliani in Georgia and could Betsy DeVos' Cooperation Hurt Tudor Dixon? Also,...
WNDU

Love Local Weekend in St. Joseph celebrates southwest Michigan

Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire. Genessa Jones of is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. Updated: moments ago. Out of an abundance of caution, there was additional law enforcement presence at...
Great Lakes Now

SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
