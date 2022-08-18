Read full article on original website
Countdown to Kick-Off: Swartz Creek continues building its new winning culture
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - Two weeks of high school practices are in the books as the real countdown to kick-off begins. Swartz Creek is feeling confident about this upcoming season. But it wasn't always like that for the team. The Dragons are enjoying a historic stretch of success, with three...
Storms cause damage in Mid-Michigan
FLINT, Mich - A line of storms moved through Mid-Michigan Saturday sending trees and power lines down. At the height of the storm, nearly 7100 Consumers Energy customers were without power. Parts of Mid-Michigan are also dealing with the potential for flooding.
Local barber, Z 92.7 hosts annual back-to-school event in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - A local barber is helping out, as kids gear up to head back to school. Wayne the Barber and Z 92.7 hosted the 11th annual back-to-school event in Buckham Alley. New links: Clio bakery puts a pause on a staple item because of inflation. Students that attended...
Back to the Bricks main event in Downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The back to the bricks in Downtown Flint. Organizers say the event brings a half million people into Genesee County throughout the weeklong event. It's a big economic boost for the county and city following two years of the pandemic. "It's great for the city of Flint....
Local nurses hold grand opening for new store in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two local nurses are coming together to make sure medical professionals have the equipment they need. Honey- WA Medical Apparel held its grand opening in Flint Township Saturday. The store will sell scrubs, lab coats, badge reels, compression socks, tote bags, and other equipment. Thelma Isabelle,...
GM celebrates 10 years of Student Corps Program
FLINT, Mich. - General Motors is celebrating 10 years of the GM Student Corps (GMSC) program at an annual Summer Showcase event. GM launched the GMSC program in 2013, championed by GM President Mark Reuss and a group of GM retirees as part of a commitment to advance education, jumpstart students’ careers, and support our communities.
Storm impacting phone lines at Bay County 911 center
BAY CITY, Mich - The storm caused problems to the 911 system in Bay County. The county tells us the administrative lines are not working properly and say if you need help please call 911 until further notice. We will keep you updated when the problem is fixed.
Clio bakery puts a pause on a staple item because of inflation
CLIO, Mich.---Inflation is what Brough Bakery in Clio is blaming for leading to a smaller selection inside their shop. Gwen Brough the owner of Brough Bakery says, because of inflation she's had to put a pause on one of their staple items; which is donuts. Brough says, "donuts were originally...
Local business raising money to help soup kitchen
FLINT, Mich. - All month, World Class BBQ is raising money through its proceeds for the North End Soup Kitchen. Patrica Burton and her husband started their business 23 years ago. New links: Clio bakery puts a pause on a staple item because of inflation. The business is located on...
Zilwaukee Bridge re-open following crashes
BAY CITY, Mich - Bay County 911 reports there are two different multi-vehicle accidents on both northbound and southbound I-75 on top of the Zilwaukee Bridge. You are being asked to avoid the area. We are working to learn more information.
GLWA: Boil water advisory lifted for remaining 7 communities
FLINT, Mich. - A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven remaining communities affected by Great Lakes Water Authority water main break, according to GLWA. Those communities include the following:. The Village of Almont. Bruce Township. Burtchville Township. Imlay City. City of...
Flint Urban Garden opening for business; free to residents
FLINT, Mich. - Food insecurity around the world is still extremely prevalent, including here in Flint. The rising costs of all goods are also contributing to some already struggling demographics have a tougher time securing proper food nutrition at a reasonable price. That is why Flint residents from ward two on the city's north side have decided to grow their own for themselves, and their communty.
IMAGES: One man injured after vehicle crash during Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A crash in Royal Oak left a car damaged during the Woodward Dream Cruise. Mid-Michigan NOW viewer Alysia Boles sent in multiple pictures which appear to show a newer vehicle hitting the side of a Chevy Nova. The incident took place in royal Oak at 13...
$1.6 million grant to upgrade intercity passenger rail
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new federal grant will be used to help upgrade passenger rail service in the State of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced. Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration announced a grant award of $1.6 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation to improve and modernize the state's intercity passenger rail service.
GCSO students display artwork, proceeds from auction goes to Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton
FENTON, Mich. - Students residing in jail at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office are looking to give back to the community with some amazing artwork. The student's hand-drew portraits that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to homeless animals. Officials say all proceeds from the auction will go to...
Organizations split on legal abortion in Michigan
FLINT, Mich---Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham ruled the 1931 Michigan abortion law is not constitutional, Friday morning. Some organizations here in Michigan are spilt on this decision. Adeline Rivero is one of the organizers of Michigan Pro-Choice with Heart. Rivero says this decision was long awaited. Rivero says, "it's a...
Father traveling cross-country to spread awareness of fentanyl crisis
FLINT, Mich. - Losing a loved one to a fentanyl overdose, is a pain many can't describe. That became the reality for Jeff Johnston, an Iowa father, who lost his son Seth to a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Johnston is now on a cross-country journey to bring awareness, hope, and...
Caro man dead after two-vehicle crash in Windsor Township
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Huron County Sheriff's Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead and another injured. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19, 2022, just after 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a...
