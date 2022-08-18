FLINT, Mich. - Food insecurity around the world is still extremely prevalent, including here in Flint. The rising costs of all goods are also contributing to some already struggling demographics have a tougher time securing proper food nutrition at a reasonable price. That is why Flint residents from ward two on the city's north side have decided to grow their own for themselves, and their communty.

