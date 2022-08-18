ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

ysnlive.com

LISBON FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MATT ALTOMARE

LISBON, OH – The Lisbon Blue Devils coming into a season with a lot of talent returning from last year’s squad that will be leaned on throughout the course of the season. Returning this year is a very experienced and exciting junior class led by quarterback Trevor Siefke and running back Austin Dailey.
LISBON, OH
ysnlive.com

INDIANS TAKE A THRILLER IN CANFIELD

CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals and Girard Indians opened up the 2022 fall volleyball season at Canfield high school on Saturday morning. The Cardinals and Indians went 5 sets, with the Indians taking the final set to claim victory. This match was a rematch from last year, as Canfield took...
CANFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

BOARDMAN AND HOOVER END SCORELESS

BOARDMAN OH- The Lady Spartans were held by North Canton Hoover in a 0-0 draw at Spartan Stadium. Despite generating 14 shots, 5 on target, none of them were able to find the back of the net. The draw brings our record to 0-1-1. Junior Sarah Blasco led the attack...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

FITCH POSTS WIN OVER LIONS

AUSTINTOWN OH- The boys soccer team was victorious in their first match of the season, securing a 2-1 victory over Notre Dame Cathedral Latin on Saturday afternoon at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium. In the process they provided new head coach, Anthony James with his first career at Fitch. Senior Nick...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

JOURDAN’S DOUBLE DOUBLE HIGHLIGHTS FALCONS IMPRESSIVE START

AUSTINTOWN OH- In one of many volleyball games to kick off the high school season, Austintown Fitch opened up their season on Saturday morning. Their opponents? A Federal League Foe in The Massillon Perry Panthers! These two teams last met in 2021 as a part of a tri-match in which Austintown won two sets to none.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

OFFENSIVE BURST PROPELS CANFIELD TO FIRST WIN

YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Cardinals travelled to Ursuline for their first match of the season at Youngstown State University. The Cardinals put on a scoring clinic to outlast Ursuline 5-1. Canfield’s Maci Toporcer was all over the pitch, contributing 2 goals and 2 assists. The Cardinals also got contributions from the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

SPARTANS STUMBLE IN HOME OPENER

BOARDMAN OH- The Boardman varsity volleyball team fell to an offensive North Canton Hoover team in 3 sets during their home opener in BHS gymnasium. After trailing the first two sets, the Spartans brought life back into their offense, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to take down the Vikings.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

BULLDOGS BREAK OUT THE BROOMS IN OPENER

YOUNGSTOWN OH- Lakeview comes in to 2022 with their core of talent in tact. Carrying a roster loaded with senior leadership, the Bulldogs hope to be one of the best teams in the area. They didn’t miss a beat in their first game of the campaign as they traveled to Mooney and earned the win in straight sets (25-11 25-16 25-7)
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

SALEM CLIPS EAGLES WINGS

SALEM OH- Salem Girls Soccer opened their season at Sebo Stadium with a 5-0 win over the United Eagles. Goals by Rylee Hutton (hat trick), Abbie Davidson and Captain Mikaylynn Murphy and assists from Hutton, Davidson and CeCe Perez paced the Lady Quakers attack. The defense played strong as a unit lead by Kaylee Carlisle in goal with their first shutout of the young season.
SALEM, OH
ysnlive.com

BLUE DEVILS PASS EARLY ROAD TEST

COLUMBIANA OH- The McDonald Blue Devils have quickly become one of the top volleyball programs in the area. The program in just its 4th year of existence traveled to Columbiana looking to improve on the 16 wins they achieved just a season ago. The Clippers coming off their own successful...
COLUMBIANA, OH
ysnlive.com

ONE GOAL ENOUGH FOR QUAKERS

SALEM OH- After a hard fought 80 minutes of soccer, by both United and Salem, Salem comes out on top with a score of 1-0. Salems defense played very well, holding off United’s attack the whole game. Colin Reisen had 6 saves in goal. Lance Bailey scored the lone goal for Salem.
SALEM, OH
BEAVERS PROTECT HOME FIELD AGAINST LIVERPOOL

EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Beaver Local Boys Soccer team started the season vs arch rival East Liverpool with a 2-1 victory in front of a large crowd at Fighting Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. The game did not disappoint as both teams goalies started hot by making key saves to keep the game scoreless for the first 20 minutes of the game. That was until the Potters Wyatt McCune was able to get behind the Beavers defense and find the back of the night to put the visiting team up 1-0. This was short lived though as the Beavers Kaleb Mays was finally able to beat Potters goalie Malachi Reed to notch the score 1-1, where it would stand at half.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH

