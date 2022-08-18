EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Beaver Local Boys Soccer team started the season vs arch rival East Liverpool with a 2-1 victory in front of a large crowd at Fighting Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. The game did not disappoint as both teams goalies started hot by making key saves to keep the game scoreless for the first 20 minutes of the game. That was until the Potters Wyatt McCune was able to get behind the Beavers defense and find the back of the night to put the visiting team up 1-0. This was short lived though as the Beavers Kaleb Mays was finally able to beat Potters goalie Malachi Reed to notch the score 1-1, where it would stand at half.

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO