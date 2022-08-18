Read full article on original website
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.
AOL Corp
Stimulus checks helped ‘democratize investing’ among Black and Hispanic Americans, study finds
Federal stimulus checks helped millions of Americans stay financially afloat during the worst of the pandemic. For some, the payments also allowed them to finally invest. A new study revealed that two in five stimulus check recipients used the funds for more than one purpose. Most notably, 47% of Black and Hispanic Americans used the payments in more ways than one, compared with 32% of white adults, according to the 2021 Financial Capability Study from FINRA Investor Education Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to financial education and empowerment.
