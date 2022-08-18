Read full article on original website
PODCAST: Coach Harvey Hyde gives his thoughts on USC fall camp
Listen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this episode of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Coach Harvey Hyde talk about the Trojans finishing up the first fall camp under head coach Lincoln Riley and how USC will now focus on getting ready for the season opener against Rice. Camp was very competitive so Coach Hyde gives his thoughts on what went down including some of the major injuries, the position battles, how team chemistry has progressed and what position groups Riley envisions having a rotation for.
Brian Odom talks USC linebackers, what Eric Gentry brings to group
USC’s eight scholarship inside linebackers in the room with position coach Brian Odom are as competitive as they come, mainly due to the expectations set. Those expectations arise from the coaching staff but also by the players themselves. The reps on the first team “are a premium,” as Odom...
USC coach Lincoln Riley says Korey Foreman missed time is 'a concern'
Preparing for his second season of college football, USC star defensive lineman Korey Foreman missed significant practice time, battling back from an undisclosed injury. USC head coach Lincoln Riley opened up to the issues of not having ample practice time with Foreman, preparing for his first season leading the Trojans.
Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status
With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp
USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 12 on Howard Jones Field
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans' fall practice No. 12, a shells practice (shoulder pads only) held on Howard Jones Field. Thursday morning's workout featured a little...
USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua wants to establish more depth along the line
With fall camp coming to a close, it’s clear for Shaun Nua where the group hasn’t made progress at: “Depth.”. The defensive line and rush group have become alarmingly thin with players coming in and out of Rehab Island. Korey Foreman, Solomon Tuliaupupu, Romello Height and Solomon Byrd have all battled some form of injury through camp.
Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits
Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
