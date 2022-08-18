On Wednesday, August 10 students in Warrick County returned to school to begin the 2022-2023 school year. With another year comes several changes, as well as the beginning of construction on the new Warrick Pathways and Career Center in Boonville, which is planned to be open for next school year. Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Todd Lambert discussed the changes that are taking place around the county’s schools ahead of this year in a recent interview.

WARRICK COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO