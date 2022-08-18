Read full article on original website
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
warricknews.com
Warrick County schools plan for new year
On Wednesday, August 10 students in Warrick County returned to school to begin the 2022-2023 school year. With another year comes several changes, as well as the beginning of construction on the new Warrick Pathways and Career Center in Boonville, which is planned to be open for next school year. Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Todd Lambert discussed the changes that are taking place around the county’s schools ahead of this year in a recent interview.
“Litterbox” rumor addressed at Hopkins County Schools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins County Schools are addressing a trending social media post they say is not true. A woman on Facebook claims some students at the schools are identifying themselves as animals, with one student going as far to ask for a litterbox in the restrooms. The woman is apparently upset because […]
Zesto’s Drive-In celebrates historic 70th year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville staple is celebrating seven decades of servicing the community. Zesto’s Drive-In on Riverside Drive is ringing in this anniversary with free ice cream cones for every six dollars spent on food. The owners say they’re also giving back to the community by raising money for several neighborhood organizations by […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Evansville restaurant releases statement after employees accused of child neglect
An Evansville, Indiana restaurant has issued a public statement after two of its employees were accused of child neglect. As reported on Wednesday, two individuals were arrested on charges of neglect after someone called 911 and said they saw a small child left alone in a vehicle while getting food at the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant in Evansville.
wevv.com
Pizza delivery worker assaulted at Evansville hotel after refusing drugs as payment
Four people are facing charges after an incident that happened at a hotel in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to to Bally's Hotel on Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday after a pizza delivery person had reportedly been assaulted. Dispatch also told officers...
Traffic Safety Checkpoints Planned This Weekend in Henderson Kentucky
Buckle up. Don't drive distracted and don't drive under the influence. These are pretty general rules to abide by when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, yet some folks still struggle to do the right thing. Eyes on the Road. You obviously want to keep your eyes on the...
wevv.com
Annual 'Dog Day Downtown' event happening in Evansville in September
The 3rd annual Dog Day Downtown presented by German American Bank is happening in downtown Evansville next month. The event will take place on September 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include free activities such as a dog agility course, dog adoptions, free nail trimmings, free...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 checked at hospital after school bus crash in Posey County
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says emergency agencies responded to a school bus crash that left several people injured just outside of Mt. Vernon Thursday afternoon. Authorities believe the Mt. Vernon Metropolitan School District bus was on SR62 and Sauerkraut Lane when the school bus driver might have failed to […]
witzamfm.com
Huntingburg Police Department participating in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
Huntingburg— Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from the Huntingburg Police Department as it gears up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting this weekend through Labor Day, officers will be increasing patrols designed to target those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
WBKO
HydroFair makes return to Owensboro riverfront
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - HydroFair is back on the Owensboro riverfront. The city was buzzing with excitement as residents and tourists came to watch the speedboats race through the Ohio River. Attendees couldn’t have painted a more picture-perfect day weather-wise to come out to the riverfront and watch some boat...
wevv.com
2022 Newburgh Halloween Illuminations
Tickets for the 2022 Newburgh Halloween Illuminations event will be on sale starting September 1st. The event is a self-guided experience with nightly illumination of the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown trail. Family-friendly ghosts, carved pumpkins, and lights illuminate the trail. The trail is from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vanderburgh County Commissioners propose pay hikes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The second of two county budget hearings for 2023 wrapped up in Vanderburgh County, with one group of county workers seeking a significant pay raise. This follows the theme of the two-day hearings, where several county departments expressed concerns over low wages and staffing shortages, including Vanderburgh County Commissioners. “Almost all […]
14news.com
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - A tragic scene at a home in Wabash County after an explosion occurred Friday night, resulting in two people getting flown to a burn center in Louisville. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan identified the two occupants as Kevin and Sue Murphy. He said Kevin has died,...
wamwamfm.com
Armed Robbery at Vincennes University
At approximately 3:25am on August 17, 2022, officers responded to 1338 N. 3rd Street, Apartment 2, in regards to a report of four unknown individuals forcibly entering the apartment, and one reportedly brandishing a firearm while asking about money. The suspects had vacated the area prior to the officers’ arrival. Minor injuries occurred during the incident and were treated on the scene.
wamwamfm.com
Pizza Delivery Goes Bad in Evansville
Pizza delivery goes bad. Now four people are facing charges after the altercation at an Evansville hotel. It was at Bally’s Hotel on Riverside Drive on Thursday. The room was being rented out by 26-year-old Melecia Williams. Also in the room were Miranda Moore, David Arndell, and Marcus Osborne. That night, they ordered a pizza. When the pizza man arrived, Osborne attempted to trade some weed for pizza.
14news.com
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
Neighbors try to save couple after home explosion
Wabash County, Ill. (WEHT) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a home explosion just north of Allendale in Wabash County, Illinois. Wabash County Sheriff Dereck Morgan said Kevin Murphy, 66, died Saturday morning. We’re told his wife, Sue, was taken to a Louisville hospital. Her condition is not known at […]
4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
Bank to open micro branch on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A bank with over a hundred years of history serving the Tri-State announced new plans for a micro branch in Evansville. Peoples Bank says they’re working on opening the new branch at 4502 W Lloyd Expressway in 2023. The bank currently has four locations spread across Warrick and Vanderburgh counties. The […]
Comments / 1