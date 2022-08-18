Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Electrick Children Free Online
Cast: Julia Garner Rory Culkin Liam Aiken Bill Sage Cynthia Watros. Rachel is a rambunctious girl from a polygamist colony in southern Utah. On Rachel’s 15th birthday, she finds a forbidden cassette tape. Having never seen anything like it before, Rachel plays the cassette tape, and finds glorious rock & roll thereupon. Weeks later, Rachel realizes a miracle has occurred - and the cassette tape must have something to do with it. She leaves her family and runs away to the closest city: Las Vegas. There she searches for the singer of the band on the cassette tape.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream It Came from Outer Space Free Online
Cast: Richard Carlson Barbara Rush Charles Drake Joe Sawyer Russell Johnson. Author & amateur astronomer John Putnam and schoolteacher Ellen Fields witness an enormous meteorite come down near a small town in Arizona, but Putnam becomes a local object of scorn when, after examining the object up close, he announces that it is a spacecraft, and that it is inhabited...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Cosmic Clash Free Online
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Cosmic Clash. Cast: Troy Baker Grey DeLisle Phil LaMarr Nolan North James Arnold Taylor. Earth, a shiny jewel floating in the blackness of space... and for the robot known as Brainiac, the last piece to capture for his collection of planets. Not if the Justice League has anything to say about it!
Netflix users warned streaming service is dropping much-needed feature
Being able to download films and series' on Netflix is a major perk of subscribing to the streaming platform, especially when preparing for a long journey or flight. But now, it seems the streamer could be scrapping the option for those on its cheaper, ad-supported plan - which is expected to be rolled out at some point next year.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Last of Us’: First Footage of Pedro Pascal Series Released by HBO
HBO has released the first footage of “The Last of Us,” the network’s upcoming series adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name. Although brief, the teaser provides audiences a first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in action as post-apocalyptic survivors Joel and Ellie, respectively. “Everybody I’ve cared for has either died or left me,” Ellie says spitefully in the teaser. “You have no idea what loss is,” Joel coldly responds. The footage showcases Joel and Ellie navigating a snowy bridge, investigating a dangerous looking fungus, fiddling with a sideview mirror and generally doing their best to survive...
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
Missing 1883? Emily Blunt Stars in New 1800s Western for Amazon — First Look
Missing Yellowstone prequel 1883 and looking for a new Western to fill the void? Allow us to introduce you to The English. Premiering in November, the six-part, 19th Century drama — featuring Emily Blunt in a rare series-regular role — is described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” Co-produced by the BBC, The English tells the tale of an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (A Quiet Place‘s Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Sneaky Pete‘s Chaske Spencer), who “come together in 1890...
John Turturro Wants to Write a Book About Christopher Walken Called ‘Talkin’ and Walken’
One of the (many) highlights of “Severance” is the relationship between John Turturro’s Irving and Christopher Walken’s Burt. The two actors made the most of their screen time by masterfully portraying a close friendship between severed Lumon employees that gradually escalates into a sexual flirtation. Of course, the closeness between the two men isn’t entirely acting. Both men have long been open about the fact that their offscreen friendship made the roles particularly easy to play. “When you know each other a little bit, you know how each other works and [how we] bounce off each other, then you don’t have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Apple TV Plus
Remember in the early 2000s? Remember the "golden age" of TV?. TV's golden age probably started with The Sopranos in 1999, but it really got rolling with shows like The Wire, Lost and Deadwood in the mid-2000s. Big-time productions that could match Hollywood in terms of budget and scale. But...
HBO Max Offers Discounts Of Up To 42% To New And Existing Subscribers
Against the eventful corporate backdrop of Warner Bros Discovery trimming expenses and trying to convince Wall Street of its strategy, the company is offering limited-term discounts on streaming service HBO Max for both new and existing subscribers. Anyone signing up for a full-year plan by October 30 will pay $104.99 for the ad-free tier and $69.99 for the ad-supported one, a 30% savings compared with the going rates of $149.99 and $99.99. Compared with month-to-month pricing, which always runs higher than the year-at-a-time rate, the savings reach 42%. The deal is only for the first year and must be ordered through...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series
Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Kindle update is removing a key feature for loads of users
If you cast your mind back to May of this year, it was announced that older Amazon Kindle ereaders will be losing a key feature in the future; we’re sorry to say that this ‘future’ date has finally come to pass. This key feature is the ability...
The iPhone 14 Pro could be the start of a disappointing trend
Leaks and rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be extremely exciting handsets, but that the standard iPhone 14 could be underwhelming, not just because it’s likely lumbered with a dated design, but because it might not even get a new chipset. This might...
Everything New on Prime Video in September
Amazon is hoping its subscribers are interested in a return visit to Middle-earth. They’re about to launch one of the biggest TV shows ever created; a massive series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. The new show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is set prior to the events of Tolkien’s novels and Peter Jackson’s films, and tells the story of an earlier age on Middle-earth. The show has garnered headlines for its epic scope and budget, with Amazon spending hundreds of millions of dollars on multiple seasons.
Popculture
Netflix Orders Classic ABC Reality Series for Reboot
Netflix is developing a reboot of The Mole, the hit ABC reality series hosted by a pre-fame Anderson Cooper. The new version is expected to debut on the streamer this fall, reports Variety. The first season will run 10 episodes and feature players competing for a money prize, but their efforts are thwarted by a "mole" in the group.
reviewed.com
The 5 best Apple Watch apps for when you're traveling
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Many of us have had this happen before: You're in a new city, ready to explore, and you find yourself lost or unsure of where to go. That's been made a lot easier with smartphones, but sometimes we don't want to pull our phones out in the heat of the moment. For those moments, a handy smartwatch app can give you a glimpse of the same information you can grab on your phone, all without having to reach into your pocket.
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick - Home Digital and Blu-Ray Release Dates Announced
Buckle up, as you'll be able to watch Top Gun: Maverick from your own home beginning as soon as next week. The movie is coming to digital starting on August 23, with the physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases coming on November 1. (The AU dates are August 24 and November 2, respectively.)
Comments / 0