Where to Watch and Stream Electrick Children Free Online
Cast: Julia Garner Rory Culkin Liam Aiken Bill Sage Cynthia Watros. Rachel is a rambunctious girl from a polygamist colony in southern Utah. On Rachel’s 15th birthday, she finds a forbidden cassette tape. Having never seen anything like it before, Rachel plays the cassette tape, and finds glorious rock & roll thereupon. Weeks later, Rachel realizes a miracle has occurred - and the cassette tape must have something to do with it. She leaves her family and runs away to the closest city: Las Vegas. There she searches for the singer of the band on the cassette tape.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Here’s How to Watch ‘House of Dragon’ to See the ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff About the Targaryens
If you were Team Daenerys on Game of Thrones, you may want to know how to watch House of Dragon online for free to see the rise and fall of the Targaryen empire. House of Dragon is a prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. Both series are based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books. House of Dragons—which is specifically inspired by Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood—is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen...
Where to Watch and Stream LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Cosmic Clash Free Online
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Cosmic Clash. Cast: Troy Baker Grey DeLisle Phil LaMarr Nolan North James Arnold Taylor. Earth, a shiny jewel floating in the blackness of space... and for the robot known as Brainiac, the last piece to capture for his collection of planets. Not if the Justice League has anything to say about it!
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
‘The Last of Us’: First Footage of Pedro Pascal Series Released by HBO
HBO has released the first footage of “The Last of Us,” the network’s upcoming series adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name. Although brief, the teaser provides audiences a first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in action as post-apocalyptic survivors Joel and Ellie, respectively. “Everybody I’ve cared for has either died or left me,” Ellie says spitefully in the teaser. “You have no idea what loss is,” Joel coldly responds. The footage showcases Joel and Ellie navigating a snowy bridge, investigating a dangerous looking fungus, fiddling with a sideview mirror and generally doing their best to survive...
