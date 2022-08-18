Read full article on original website
ksl.com
What Mitt Romney says is his most rewarding professional experience
SALT LAKE CITY — A highly successful businessman, governor of Massachusetts and Republican presidential nominee, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says his most rewarding professional experience was heading the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. "I say that not because it was the most famous of the events or the...
Utah Lake dredging proposal was 'unconstitutional' and not 'legally sound'
A decision has come down from Utah’s Capitol Hill on the Utah Lake project to dredge and create islands and highways.
In deeply Mormon Utah, a push to require clergy report abuse
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Survivors and faith leaders rallied Friday at the Utah State Capitol to demand change to a state law that exempts religious leaders from requirements that they report child sexual abuse brought to their attention in spiritual confessions. “If we as a people,...
upr.org
Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood
California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters
We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
New dashboard for quagga mussel boat checks in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Boaters beware. With boating season in full wake, the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has released a new online dashboard to help the public see how busy inspection stations are. Since quagga mussels were detected in Lake Powell in 2012, the prevention program has grown to include more than 40 inspection […]
KUTV
Utah Democrats want new DNR director removed as candidate for House of Representatives
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The confirmation process for the acting head of the Utah Department of Natural Resources will begin “very soon,” after which he will resign from his seat in the House of Representatives, according to Gov. Spencer Cox’s office. Rep. Joel Ferry (R-Brigham...
ksl.com
Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them
SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
Gephardt Daily
Lightning sparked Rockin H Fire burns in mountains above Ogden
CAUSEY RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rockin H Fire debuted Friday evening thanks to the evening storm as lightning struck a tree high in the mountains above Ogden. The fire was already an acre in size about 9:30 p.m.according to a Facebook post Friday from...
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
Utah lawmakers look at whether to repeal LGBTQ conversion therapy ban
Lawmakers signaled they may be considering a repeal of Utah's ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy. Members of the Utah State Legislature's Administrative Rules Review and Government Oversight Committee
ksl.com
What's in store for fall? National outlook calls for warm, dry autumn in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready to break out your sweaters, plan your foliage-viewing trips and pick out a Halloween costume because fall is almost here. Though autumnal equinox is still a month away — Sept. 22 for those curious — meteorological fall is actually only two weeks away. It's close enough that the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center on Thursday released its three-month outlook for September, October and November, which compose the meteorological season.
TheHorse.com
New WNV Case in Utah
On Aug. 18, the state veterinarian reported a horse in Uintah County, Utah, positive for West Nile virus. The horse has been euthanized, and the private facility where he resided is not under quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
kuer.org
Mosquitoes and medication shortages plague new Utah State Correctional Facility, say inmates
Utah’s billion-dollar state correctional facility opened in July and families of inmates are already speaking out about problems at the new location. Karen Thompson’s son Eric is at the new facility and is taking prescription medication for severe chronic pain. She said his medication access has been sporadic at best since his transfer, and it’s not just inmates who are affected.
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
KSLTV
Historic WWII plane grounded in Utah finally ready to fly again
OGDEN, Utah — A World War II-era plane could fly home very soon after it was stranded in Utah for the last seven weeks. The plane made an emergency landing on Willard Bay in June. A mechanical failure forced the pilots to put it down in the water. It...
eastidahonews.com
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
