Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

New Davis superintendent to address race issues in district

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — New Davis Schools superintendent Dr. Dan Linford spoke to our Crisis In The Classroom team at a critical time in the history of the embattled school district. The U.S. Department of Justice in 2021 published a scathing report that the district repeatedly failed to address...
FARMINGTON, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
kmyu.tv

Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County

TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

