ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Addiction Free Online

Cast: Lili Taylor Christopher Walken Annabella Sciorra Edie Falco Paul Calderon. A vampiric doctoral student tries to follow the philosophy of a nocturnal comrade and control her thirst for blood. Is The Addiction on Netflix?. Unfortunately, The Addiction is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘House of Dragon’ to See the ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff About the Targaryens

If you were Team Daenerys on Game of Thrones, you may want to know how to watch House of Dragon online for free to see the rise and fall of the Targaryen empire. House of Dragon is a prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. Both series are based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books. House of Dragons—which is specifically inspired by Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood—is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Moorhouse
Variety

‘The Last of Us’: First Footage of Pedro Pascal Series Released by HBO

HBO has released the first footage of “The Last of Us,” the network’s upcoming series adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name. Although brief, the teaser provides audiences a first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in action as post-apocalyptic survivors Joel and Ellie, respectively. “Everybody I’ve cared for has either died or left me,” Ellie says spitefully in the teaser. “You have no idea what loss is,” Joel coldly responds. The footage showcases Joel and Ellie navigating a snowy bridge, investigating a dangerous looking fungus, fiddling with a sideview mirror and generally doing their best to survive...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy