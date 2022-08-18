Read full article on original website
Ivey: Workforce at record high; Alabama maintains 2.6% unemployment rate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate remained unchanged from June’s rate of 2.6%, well below July 2021’s rate of 3.4%. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021. “Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before,” said Ivey. “We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also...
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
WSFA
Meet the newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama Madison Neal if she thought she was goin got win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
wbrc.com
Journalist describes what she saw during Joe Nathan James’ private autopsy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shortly after the execution of Joe Nathan James last month, two autopsies were performed on his body. One of them was private and a journalist was in the room to witness it. Just like WBRC has reported, Elizabeth Bruenig believes there are many unanswered questions surrounding...
A look at how Alabama schools are spending COVID relief funds
Schools in Alabama have received an unprecedented amount of money to combat learning loss and other impacts of the pandemic over the past two years.
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Humid, rainy conditions likely to continue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of North Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible Tuesday through Thursday as several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move through Central Alabama. Flash flooding could result.
wdhn.com
Alabama Food Truck Association holds 8th festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you had a huge appetite Saturday, the 8th food truck festival was held downtown. In the parking lot of the Old Porter Square Mall, around 10 food vendors apart of the Alabama Food Truck Association set up shop to cure your appetite. To name...
Flood Advisory for Portions of West, Central Alabama
Here are the details about the various flood advisories impacting West and Central Alabama. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING. COUNTY, WINSTON. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING...
Isolated severe storms possible Sunday afternoon in Alabama
Those in north Alabama could see a severe storm or two this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible with any stronger storm that develops, as well as torrential downpours and lots of lightning. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has the northern...
lakemagazine.life
'Redneclectic' Unicorn
Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
wtvy.com
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
Will the return of the Libertarians to Alabama lead to ballot access reform?
A seemingly innocuous county commission race 28 years ago led to an Alabama election law that one scholar believes is the reason Alabama has been declared the worst in the nation for ballot access. Willie Roberson, a member of the Patriot Party, defeated William Johnson during the 1994 November general...
floridasportsman.com
Sign of the times
They've started on Alabama - we've seen a definite increase this year. We came up here to retire - but the real estate offices have us working non stop. You guys bulldoze and asphalt some wildlife preserves for more subdivisions pronto, must be something more you can do to accommodate the masses. We had to utilize the cabin for the bigger sign below - to big for our mom & pop shop (we don't do anything but the immediate area/lake - about 5 miles). The big sign shops have full waiting lists - so it's really started here too.
Southern Poverty Law Center
Ignoring the Voters: Alabama commission dissolves judicial seat won by Black woman
The rain was coming down in sheets the day Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary for circuit court judge in the Alabama county she has long served as a public defender. Voters were undeterred. When the ballots were counted in Jefferson County, the most populous and most diverse in...
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
Back to school 2022: What is PowerSchool for Alabama parents, students? How do I use it?
Sign up for “Strong Start,” a five-week free newsletter from the Ed Lab, for more back-to-school tips. The start of the school year means parents receive a flurry of forms and notifications. Last year, all Alabama public schools moved to a new virtual notification and grade system, called...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman supports lawsuit to block use of electronic voting machines
Former Gov. Don Siegelman has filed a declaration in support of a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic voting machines, citing his razor-thin loss in the governor’s race 20 years ago. “I personally experienced how votes can be electronically manipulated,” Siegelman said in the declaration. Unofficial results...
Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening
Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
