ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Ivey: Workforce at record high; Alabama maintains 2.6% unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov  Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate remained unchanged from June’s rate of 2.6%, well below July 2021’s rate of 3.4%. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021. “Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before,” said Ivey. “We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Meet the newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama Madison Neal if she thought she was goin got win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
TROY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Humid, rainy conditions likely to continue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of North Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible Tuesday through Thursday as several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move through Central Alabama. Flash flooding could result.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Alabama Food Truck Association holds 8th festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you had a huge appetite Saturday, the 8th food truck festival was held downtown. In the parking lot of the Old Porter Square Mall, around 10 food vendors apart of the Alabama Food Truck Association set up shop to cure your appetite. To name...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Preparedness#Flu Season#Wsfa Newsletter
Catfish 100.1

Flood Advisory for Portions of West, Central Alabama

Here are the details about the various flood advisories impacting West and Central Alabama. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING. COUNTY, WINSTON. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING...
ENVIRONMENT
AL.com

Isolated severe storms possible Sunday afternoon in Alabama

Those in north Alabama could see a severe storm or two this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible with any stronger storm that develops, as well as torrential downpours and lots of lightning. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has the northern...
ALABAMA STATE
lakemagazine.life

'Redneclectic' Unicorn

Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wtvy.com

US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
floridasportsman.com

Sign of the times

They've started on Alabama - we've seen a definite increase this year. We came up here to retire - but the real estate offices have us working non stop. You guys bulldoze and asphalt some wildlife preserves for more subdivisions pronto, must be something more you can do to accommodate the masses. We had to utilize the cabin for the bigger sign below - to big for our mom & pop shop (we don't do anything but the immediate area/lake - about 5 miles). The big sign shops have full waiting lists - so it's really started here too.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening

Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
ATHENS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy