Saint Paul, MN

KARE 11

Saint Paul Public Schools approves smudging policy

The Saint Paul Board of Education approved a district-wide smudging policy on Tuesday, allowing students and staff to use tobacco, sage, sweetgrass, and cedar to perform the traditional Native American ritual. Smudging, which involves burning sage and other herbs, is something Indigenous communities may do prior to a ceremony or...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
KARE 11

Family of St. Paul murder-suicide victims speak out

ST PAUL, Minn. — Yia Xiong, 33, and his wife Ka Lor, 30, had been married for 10 years, and family members say their murder-suicide incident Tuesday night came out of nowhere. The couple, along with their five kids, had just returned from their annual summer camping trip to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Person
St Paul
KARE 11

Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: State Fair quiet before the storm

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Our latest installment of KARE in the Air provides a different look at a familiar place. In mere days, the 2022 Minnesota State Fair will be open for business, with tens of thousands of folks eating, drinking, looking at exhibits of the latest and greatest and just taking in the human zoo.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Domestic Violence#Suicide#Murder#Violent Crime#The Twin Cities Hmong#Transforming Generations
KARE 11

How to get to the Minnesota State Fair

SAINT PAUL, Minn — The Minnesota State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 26. If you plan on going, there are lots of options to get you there. If you want to park at the fairgrounds, parking is $17 per vehicle each day. If you're looking for free parking, here...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Cloud Police Chief announces retirement

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson announced his retirement at a press conference on Friday. Anderson served the community as Police Chief of St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) for nearly a decade. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, who hired Anderson, said doing so was, "one of the best decisions I ever made."
SAINT CLOUD, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair still needs workers

ST PAUL, Minn. — We're counting down the days to the start of the Minnesota State Fair, and all week vendors and fair officials have been scrambling to get things set up and ready to welcome the first guests on Thursday morning. But one things that the fair hasn't...
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

