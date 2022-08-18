Read full article on original website
Saint Paul Public Schools approves smudging policy
The Saint Paul Board of Education approved a district-wide smudging policy on Tuesday, allowing students and staff to use tobacco, sage, sweetgrass, and cedar to perform the traditional Native American ritual. Smudging, which involves burning sage and other herbs, is something Indigenous communities may do prior to a ceremony or...
Report identifies 371 Minnesota schools to receive additional support from the state
The Minnesota Department of Education is expanding its Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success program, also known as COMPASS, to provide greater support to schools across the state. According to the MDE, the state's North Star Accountability system, which was launched in 2019, identified 371 public schools and 15...
Law enforcement agencies unveil safety plan for Minnesota State Fair
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Law enforcement officials unveiled their Minnesota State Fair safety plan on Tuesday, two days ahead of opening day, as they promised to have a full complement of officers despite earlier concerns about a shortage. State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla, whose department has reorganized this...
Minnesota State Fair expands resources for visitors with disabilities
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has added a few new resources for those with disabilities. New additions include audio description and captioning for some performances at the Schilling Arena, as well as ASL interpreters who are available upon request. If you or a loved one has...
Family of St. Paul murder-suicide victims speak out
ST PAUL, Minn. — Yia Xiong, 33, and his wife Ka Lor, 30, had been married for 10 years, and family members say their murder-suicide incident Tuesday night came out of nowhere. The couple, along with their five kids, had just returned from their annual summer camping trip to...
Attorney General Keith Ellison issues consumer warning for crisis pregnancy centers
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a consumer alert Tuesday about crisis pregnancy centers, warning people seeking reproductive care that some centers don't provide reliable and complete services. “The Minnesota constitution guarantees the right to safe and legal abortion. Many crisis pregnancy centers claim to...
Family separations still haunting Afghan families in Minnesota one year later
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — After seeing the outpouring of support for Afghanistan refugees in Minnesota, Masihullah Sahil says the last year has made him proud to be a Minnesotan. "Minnesotans came out, regardless of color, race, religion and did things way more than we could ever imagine," Sahil said....
Staffing will be a major issue for Minnesota schools this year -- but not because of COVID
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For the first time in more than two years, we’re about to start a fairly “normal” school year. “It is about as normal as will have seen in a number of years,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. Dr. Mueller...
One day after her husband's funeral, she learned she was pregnant. See how flowers helped her carry on
ST JOSEPH, Minn. — When life lays heavy upon one's shoulders, there's something about the morning. “Things that you worry about all day — the day before or something — in the morning, they seem a lot smaller,” Liz Fiedler says as she snips stems in her flower garden with the sun cresting the horizon behind her.
Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
Traveling nurses ready to fill in if Minnesota nurses strike
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says there are no formal talks scheduled with hospital leaders this weekend as negotiations continue in an effort to avert a strike. The 15,000-member union voted this week to authorize a strike, but its leaders are still in discussions about...
KARE in the Air: State Fair quiet before the storm
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Our latest installment of KARE in the Air provides a different look at a familiar place. In mere days, the 2022 Minnesota State Fair will be open for business, with tens of thousands of folks eating, drinking, looking at exhibits of the latest and greatest and just taking in the human zoo.
'It's a legitimate comparison': MN GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen defends remarks about COVID, Nazism
MINNEAPOLIS — Republican candidate for Minnesota governor, Dr. Scott Jensen, is facing backlash after remarks likening public health officials' guidelines at the start of the pandemic to actions taken by the Nazi regime in 1930s Germany. In a video from an April Mask Off MN event, Jensen makes reference...
How to get to the Minnesota State Fair
SAINT PAUL, Minn — The Minnesota State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 26. If you plan on going, there are lots of options to get you there. If you want to park at the fairgrounds, parking is $17 per vehicle each day. If you're looking for free parking, here...
School lunch programs face series of challenges heading into school year
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Just days ahead of the new school year, school administrators are encouraging every family to fill out application forms for free and reduced lunches—even if they aren’t sure if they’re eligible. Aside from the financial and nutritional benefit to families, the Minnesota...
St. Cloud Police Chief announces retirement
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson announced his retirement at a press conference on Friday. Anderson served the community as Police Chief of St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) for nearly a decade. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, who hired Anderson, said doing so was, "one of the best decisions I ever made."
Minnesota State Fair vendors prepare for millions of customers
ST PAUL, Minn. — For Michael Wentzien, San Felipe Tacos is like a second home. "My wife and I have been out here for 15 years," he said. You may know them for the award-winning tacos they cook up in the State Fair Food Building. But this year, you'll...
Minnesota State Fair still needs workers
ST PAUL, Minn. — We're counting down the days to the start of the Minnesota State Fair, and all week vendors and fair officials have been scrambling to get things set up and ready to welcome the first guests on Thursday morning. But one things that the fair hasn't...
6 months later: MN-based Alight helping in Ukrainian refugee crisis
MINNEAPOLIS — Six months after Russia initially invaded Ukraine, a Minnesota-based organization remains on the ground helping those caught up in the most significant refugee crisis in the region since World War II. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, at least 12 million people have been...
Minnesota teachers create Amazon wish lists, ask for community support
MINNEAPOLIS — The first day of school is right around the corner for students across the state. While students prepare for class, teachers are doing the same thing. This year, teachers are asking for a bit of help. Many teachers have been creating Amazon classroom wish lists. The lists...
