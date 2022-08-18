Read full article on original website
Police charge man with murder at July 4 block party in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Demetrick Brown at a block party on July 4. Bernard Footman was taken into custody on Sunday just a few days after police obtained a warrant for his arrest on Thursday, according to a statement from Winter Haven police.
Detectives looking for 2nd suspect in attempted murder case
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough detectives are on the search for the second suspect in an attempted murder case. According to a news release, detectives are looking for a person known as "TC". He is believed to be homeless and he is known to be in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and North Habana Avenue.
Man accused of killing Tampa rapper to remain in jail
TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted criminal who was released from jail in June is back behind bars. "Are you a danger to the community or society and I have to say yes," a Hillsborough County judge said Friday afternoon during a court hearing for Demon Speed. Speed is accused...
St. Petersburg fentanyl dealer responsible for dozens of drug overdoses sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Marvin “MJ” Mitchell (36, St. Petersburg) to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine. Mitchell had pleaded guilty on April 14, 2022. According to court...
Deputies search for Tampa man accused of duct-taping victim, injecting him with fentanyl, stabbing him
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person accused of trying to murder a Tampa man that he suspected would turn him in to the police.
Drunk driver pleads for mercy as he comes face-to-face with deceased victim’s family
TAMPA, Fla. - A drunk driver who killed a man in a crash after running a red light while traveling twice the speed limit learned his fate in a Tampa courtroom on Friday. A deputy’s body cam video shows the aftermath of a deadly crash nearly two years ago, at the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Blowing Oak Street.
'I always had this feeling': Mother of Dover woman killed says she suspected her son-in-law
DOVER, Fla. — "I always had this feeling in my heart that he had something to do with this," Senova Salmeron said. Exactly one month since Erica Aviles was shot and killed outside her Dover home, she remains the only thing on her mother's mind. In a translated Spanish...
Sheriff Judd: 85 arrested in 'single largest seizure of drugs' in Polk County wiretap investigation
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Sheriff Grady Judd announced what he called "the single largest seizure of drugs and arrests made in the history of Polk County during an undercover wiretap investigation" on Friday. A two-year investigation resulted in the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force...
Homeless Man Arrested In Tampa Shooting Homicide
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested homicide suspect, 43-year-old Willie Frank Hunter. Hunter was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and is facing charges of First Degree Premeditated Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. On Sunday, August 14, 2022,
St. Pete man sentenced for defrauding $1.8M from investors in ticket resale scheme
A St. Petersburg man was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to wire fraud earlier this year.
Accidental shooting in parking lot locks down Lennard High
RUSKIN—Lennard High was placed on a temporary lockdown on Aug. 18 when a former student accidentally shot himself in the school’s parking lot while visiting campus to meet with a friend, reports state. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to...
Bay Area law enforcement report four accidental shootings involving children within two months
Over the past two months, four accidental shootings involving teens or kids have taken place in the Bay Area. It’s a concerning pattern for both law enforcement and parents,as the latest incident caused a Ruskin high school to be placed on lockdown. Hillsborough County deputies placed Lennard High on...
Cameron Herrin's attorneys tap Andrew Warren in motion to reduce sentence
TAMPA, Fla — In a final bid to pursue a sentence reduction, attorneys for Cameron Herrin are citing an old voicemail from recently suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren in which he allegedly called the ruling "excessively harsh" following Herrin's 24-year sentence for the deadly 2018 Bayshore street racing crash.
St. Petersburg man sentenced to ten years in prison for investment scheme
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Thomas Coelho (53, St. Petersburg) to 10 years in federal prison for wire fraud. As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $1.8 million, the proceeds of the wire fraud scheme. Coelho had pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022.
15-year-old arrested for threatening to kill fellow student, deputies say
A 15-year-old student in Pasco County was arrested Thursday for threatening to kill another student, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Man wanted in connection to Hillsborough County murder investigation
TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for a 43-year-old man in connection to a murder over the weekend. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a homicide occurred at East Mohawk Avenue and Orient Road near a Wawa convenience store. Deputies responded and found a man dead with upper body trauma.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Fatal deputy-involved shooting in Safety Harbor was justified, State Attorney’s Office says
The State Attorney's Office (SAO) released the findings of their investigation into a shooting involving four Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies that left a man dead in Safety Harbor on June 30.
Homicide investigation underway near USF
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with upper body trauma Saturday afternoon near the University of South Florida. According to police, the man was located at Leroy Collins Blvd. and East Fowler Ave. shortly after 3 p.m. The man, who police have...
String of accidental shootings involving teens, kids
Four accidental shootings occurred recently across the Bay Area. The latest occurred at Lennard High in Ruskin, where a former student accidentally shot himself in the parking lot.
