Tampa, FL

Homeless Man Arrested In Tampa Shooting Homicide

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested homicide suspect, 43-year-old Willie Frank Hunter. Hunter was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and is facing charges of First Degree Premeditated Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. On Sunday, August 14, 2022,
Accidental shooting in parking lot locks down Lennard High

RUSKIN—Lennard High was placed on a temporary lockdown on Aug. 18 when a former student accidentally shot himself in the school’s parking lot while visiting campus to meet with a friend, reports state. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to...
Homicide investigation underway near USF

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with upper body trauma Saturday afternoon near the University of South Florida. According to police, the man was located at Leroy Collins Blvd. and East Fowler Ave. shortly after 3 p.m. The man, who police have...
