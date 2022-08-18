ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Two men shot in separate incidents overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unidentified man found shot in Southwest Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Southwest Baltimore just after midnight Saturday. At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a shot spotter in the 500 block of Bentalou Street. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive victim, shot and lying in an alley adjacent to the 2300...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded in afternoon shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon. Preliminary reports say a man in his 30s was injured near Towanda Avenue at about 2 p.m. This is a developing story, stay with FOX45 for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot in Prince George's County, dies in hospital, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A woman is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday night, authorities said. Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway for a reported shooting. Police said a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman says added patrols expected in Federal Hill after violent weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Councilman whose district includes Federal Hill says Baltimore City Police Department responded to his call for increased patrols in the area, following a large fight in the street last weekend. According to Councilman Eric Costello, BPD assured him; “There will be significant increased deployment with...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violence in Federal Hill prompts additional patrols

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police promised beef up patrols in the Federal Hill community after a series of fights broke out in the middle of the street. Last weekend, a brawl at Charles and Cross Streets alarmed many of the longtime residents in the community. "People can't go down...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Repeat offender back behind bars, charged with attempted 1st degree murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A repeat offender is back behind bars after Baltimore City police arrested the suspect for attempted murder. According to police, officers arrested 45-year-old Nicole Jackson, also known as Prince Jackson, in reference to a shooting on August 18th near North Rose Street. Police said just after...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Special guest stops by the Baltimore City Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men arrested for possession, intent to distribute crack cocaine

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were arrested in Carroll County in connection to a drug trafficking task force. According to police, members of the Carroll County Drug and Firearms Trafficking Task Force received a drug trafficking complaint, prompting an investigation. Law enforcement in both Carroll County and the Pennsylvania...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott host back-to school supply giveaway rally in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott hosted a back-to-school rally where school supplies were given away and food, crafts, and exuberant activities were enjoyed. Baltimore City Police Department assisted with activities during the event. Supplies were given away on a first-come, first serve basis.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hot and humid start to weekend with a stormy end in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. August 20 — Heat, humidity, and storms return to Baltimore this weekend. Saturday is a mostly sunny, hot, and steamy day with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday starts mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. There's a chance for scattered...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squatters move in as Perkins Homes demolition continues, raising concerns for neighbors

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Opening the front door to find a bag full of human feces is how one woman in Little Italy started her day. Temporah, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, has lived in Baltimore for decades. She said since the Perkins Homes demolition began, there have been problems with squatters and crime in the area. While she said she’s glad the demolition and redevelopment are happening, she wants to see the city ensure safety in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD

