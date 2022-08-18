Read full article on original website
The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 100: Google’s $1.5B blockchain bet, NFT warnings, BSV Blockchain Meetup in Manila
There is no stopping the growth of blockchain and digital assets globally. Recent data shows Top 100 public companies are investing in the space, with Google topping the list with over $1 billion in investments. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google’s parent company, is the largest blockchain investor in the world today,...
Luke Rohenaz joins CoinGeek weekly Livestream to talk about TonicPow and Bitcoin SV
TonicPow founder Luke Rohenaz joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, where they talked about TonicPow, the new world of micropayment-fueled marketing it enables, and much more. What TonicPow is really capable of. Wuckert says he received a payment from TonicPow for posting a link on Twitter and...
China: Bank testing e-CNY smart contract-enabled school fee payment in Sichuan
The Bank of China, a Chinese majority state-owned commercial bank, has pioneered a new use case for China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) platform. The bank, headquartered in Beijing, announced the testing of a product that uses the e-CNY smart contracts feature to facilitate fee payments to after-school training programs.
Troubled lender Hodlnaut applies for creditor protection in Singapore
A digital asset company takes an excessive risk with its users’ funds. It gets ‘rekt’ and halts withdrawals. It then runs to the court for protection from its creditors. Sounds familiar? Well, it’s because it is. The latest to follow this path is Hodlnaut, a digital asset lender that has run to a Singaporean court seeking to secure breathing space to sort out its mess.
South Korea: New probe uncovers $6.5B worth of digital assets linked to illegal transactions
The Financial Supervisory Services (FSS), South Korea’s financial industry regulator, has uncovered more illicit foreign exchange transactions tied with digital assets arbitrage trades. According to a report by Asia Times, the FSS issued a directive to banks to conduct self-inspection, where they uncovered $6.5 billion (KRW 8.5 trillion) worth...
U.S. Social Security System is Getting Benchmarked
U.S. Social Security System may be getting just what it needs…to be Benchmarked! Just because the United States has the largest number of self-funded retirement plans, the greatest amount of aggregate assets within any social retirement system and the greatest number of plan participants – that doesn’t automatically translate to our being the best at ‘Doing the Right Things’. The number of participants, is but a single measure – but against what?
Canada’s Newton exchange imposes annual purchase limit on digital assets
A Canadian exchange is limiting how much money its users can invest in digital assets in a move it says is meant to protect investors. Newton has imposed a C$30,000 (U.S.$23,300) limit on digital asset purchases annually, a move that many have criticized. This week, Newton announced three changes to...
Ethereum’s Merge already causing more problems than it’s solving
Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain has a new launch date but the shift may actually create more problems than it solves. Last week, Ethereum poster boy Vitalik Buterin announced that the ‘Merge’—aka the final step in the shift from a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain consensus mechanism to PoS—will now likely take place around September 15. The resulting blockchain—formerly referred to as Ethereum 2.0, now sticking with plain old Ethereum—allegedly gets Buterin one step closer to finally enabling greater scalability and eliminating the network congestion that has plagued the chain from Day 1 and led to impossibly high transaction fees. Or does it?
Coinify exchange secures regulatory nod to operate in Italy
Coinify, a digital assets platform with headquarters in Denmark, has gotten regulatory approval from Italy’s financial market regulator, the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), to operate in the country. According to a filing on the regulator’s website, the approval was given on August 12 and allowed the platform to...
Coinbase: Study reveals insider trading on 25% of new token listings
Insider trading occurs in as many as one-quarter of new token listings on cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), according to a new study. Earlier this month, a trio of Australian researchers released a new study titled Insider Trading in Cryptocurrency Markets that sought evidence of “individuals using private information to buy coins prior to their listing announcement and profiting from the typical price surge that follows the announcement.”
Galaxy Digital BitGo deal falls through
Galaxy Digital, the digital asset-focused financial services and asset management company, has terminated its $1.2 billion deal to acquire the digital asset custodian BitGo. According to Galaxy Digital, the deal was broken off because BitGo failed to deliver an audited financial statement for the 2021 business year by the required date, July 31, 2022, in the agreement between the companies.
Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
Alphabet, BlackRock lead public firms investing $6B in blockchain startups
The digital currency market may be in a bear phase, and some major companies may have collapsed this year, but interest in blockchain technology is as high as ever among the world’s largest companies. A new report has revealed that the top 40 public companies have continued to back blockchain startups, injecting over $6 billion into these firms over the past year.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows
Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
September 14 may be the biggest day in the history of the internet
The Merge has been a hot topic of conversation within the Ethereum ecosystem for years. The third revision of the original Ethereum whitepaper included references to proof-of-stake in 2014. Vitalik Buterin added references to PoS, stating that both PoW and PoS can “serve as the backbone of a cryptocurrency.”
Stacey Abrams co-chaired organization financed by Chinese executive tied to alleged human rights abuses
Georgia gubernatorial Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams co-chaired a racial justice organization that’s financed by an executive of Alibaba, a Chinese firm that reportedly helped create surveillance technology used against Uyghur Muslims. Abrams was first announced co-chair of the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund (BVBJ) in April 2021. She...
