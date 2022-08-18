ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

KWCH.com

Trojan long distance runners to working to win more KSHSAA titles

KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rising Star Road Trip: Stanton County cross country seniors aim to defend their state sweep

JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Rising Star Road Trip continued on Saturday, taking us even farther southwest - nearly the Colorado border! Although the rural town of Johnson City is small, it has a rich history of runners finding success. The same holds true with a pair of seniors at Stanton County High School, and an argument could be made they are the best cross country duo state-wide.
STANTON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy

KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Friday night football games staring in a few weeks in towns across Kansas, some schools are having to change their schedules or miss a game entirely due to a referee shortage. Eyewitness News spoke with a member of the Greater Wichita Officials Association who says this is the worst he’s seen in his 19 years in the profession.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

HutchCC VB pulls huge upsets Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Day 2 of the 2022 volleyball season turned out to be historic for the Hutchinson Community College volleyball team. A few hours after Hutchinson upended No. 3-ranked Missouri State-West Plains in five sets at the Reiver Classic on Saturday, the Blue Dragons took down the defending national champion and preseason No. 1-ranked Iowa Western Reivers – also in five sets – on their home court.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Sports betting in Kansas begins Sept. 1

The first stop on our Rising Star Road Trip is Spearville High School, home of last year's 1A volleyball state champions and a pair of all-state talent. Brandt Iden, who has been following the rollout of sports betting across the county, said Kansas will see a benefit from Missouri with the launch.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Child drowns in backyard poll in east Wichita

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rising Star Road Trip: Spearville’s Cameron Offerle and Tawney Krominga

SPEARVILLE, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 19-21)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas company plays role in NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission

KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

‘Grub and Groove Festival’ returns to Andover after 2-year hiatus

ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
KANSAS STATE

