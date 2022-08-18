ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Dealt With 'Survivor's Guilt' After Mac Miller's Death

Demi Lovato said she had an extremely difficult time dealing with Mac Miller's death. Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated album, Holy Fvck, the 29-year-old star sat down with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe for a revealing interview about substance abuse, her 2018 heroin overdose and subsequent recovery. And as part of this discussion, Lovato also discussed how the painful emotional journey that followed their near-death experience affected her writing process, particularly on their new song, "Dead Friends," which is about the people in her life that she's lost to addiction over the years.
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer Join Forces for New ‘Frozen Planet II’ Tune

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer have joined forces to write a new song for “Frozen Planet II.” The new track will be featured in the debut extended trailer for the highly-anticipated David Attenborough-narrated series. A sequel to the 2011 series, “Frozen Planet II” is a six-episode journey through Earth’s icy regions including the North and South poles, produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit. The collaboration on “Take Me Back Home” marks the first time a new song has been written to support a BBC One natural history show. BBC Radio 1 will globally debut “Take Me Back Home”...
Mod Sun Holds Himself Accountable On 'Battle Scars'

35 years and four albums later, Mod Sun is finally ready to start the "grown up" chapter of his story. A true punk at heart, the musician, born Derek Smith, has been constantly reevaluating where he belongs. Even before he made the pivot from hip-hop, Smith never settled down. From child athlete to drummer in various pop-punk outfits, rapper to solo pop-punk phenom, Smith’s nomadic upbringing reflected in his career path. It also almost killed him.
Trophie's Single 'Destroyer' Is Chaotic Catharsis

Sometimes you have to break to rebuild — and Trophie’s latest release, "Destroyer," does just that. Embracing the catharsis of chaos, "Destroyer" blends lyrical vulnerability, ethereal vocals and hard-hitting beats. "In many ways the lyrics are a conversation I’m having with myself," the Sydney-based says, "but also to those I love. "I’m really letting down my walls in this track but I think there is a strength in that.”
Aubrey O'Day Accused of Photoshopping Vacation Pics

Singer Aubrey O'Day is being called out for allegedly photoshopping herself into vacation pictures from scenic, far-flung destinations across Europe and Asia — and the internet is, naturally, loving it. In what appear to be obviously edited photos using backgrounds lifted from stock imagery and various influencer accounts, the...
