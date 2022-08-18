Demi Lovato said she had an extremely difficult time dealing with Mac Miller's death. Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated album, Holy Fvck, the 29-year-old star sat down with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe for a revealing interview about substance abuse, her 2018 heroin overdose and subsequent recovery. And as part of this discussion, Lovato also discussed how the painful emotional journey that followed their near-death experience affected her writing process, particularly on their new song, "Dead Friends," which is about the people in her life that she's lost to addiction over the years.

