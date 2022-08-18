Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to a building fire late Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded around 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Ocean Boulevard, in the area of the Tidewater Condos, for a reported structure fire.
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called to the SkyWheel on Sunday night after the popular attraction got stuck. Capt. Christian Sliker said firefighters helped SkyWheel staff with manual operations in order to get passengers off the ride. He added that all people on...
3 people hurt in crash near Tanger Outlets in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday evening after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened about 10:45 p.m. near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities asked people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
A ‘pawsome’ find: Rescue crews find lost puppy during wreck on I-95, return to owner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A rescue crew had an unexpected visitor while responding on Saturday to a crash along I-95 in Florence County. Windy Hill Fire Rescue was working the wreck when they found a puppy. It turns out, that a Windy Hill Fire Rescue crew had responded...
WMBF
DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
Horry County Animal Care Center closed to assist with police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will be temporarily closed while staff assists police with an investigation, according to police. The shelter will be closed until at least Monday, police said. The shelter won’t be taking in any animals and will not be able to hold adoptions, police said. Rescues […]
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
The Post and Courier
Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident
GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
Lane of Highway 501 lane near Carolina Bays Parkway reopened after vehicle fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 North at Carolina Bays Parkway has been reopened after a vehicle fire early Sunday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website. The fire closed a northbound lane while emergency crews worked at the scene. No additional details were immediately available. Count […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to cars stuck in floodwaters as rain moves through Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to several vehicles stuck in floodwaters Friday, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey. Horry County Fire Rescue received multiple reports of cars stuck in floodwater in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas, Casey said. “Do not drive through bodies of water, as you don’t know the […]
abcnews4.com
Children's Recovery Center hosting 5K fundraiser in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Happening this weekend -- a 5K for the kids!. The children's recovery center is hosting the race. The center serves Horry and Georgetown counties. Each year, they help around 400 children who are victims of abuse. The services are free of charge so fundraisers...
South Carolina family searches for missing daughter
Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter, Ashlyn Adams Wyatt, nearly a month ago.
Murrells Inlet salon celebrates customer’s 102nd birthday
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A hair salon held a surprise birthday party on Tuesday for a client who turned 102. Hair and Nails To Go decorated the salon with balloons, posters and signs to celebrate Evelyn Clare’s birthday. Clare has been a client for eight years. “I really didn’t know, they really caught me […]
The Post and Courier
McDonald Road subdivision clears Georgetown County Planning Commission on second try
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Planning Commission on Aug. 18 unanimously approved site plan review for a 51-lot single-family subdivision at McDonald Road and Moury Drive near Georgetown, just weeks after moving to reject it in a previous meeting. The Kingsbury subdivision request was reconsidered because the commission failed...
WMBF
Family’s North Myrtle Beach vacation takes scary turn after fiery crash destroys family cars, rental home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lehoisky family is dealing with the unimaginable after a car crashes into their rented beach property, creating a nightmare situation for the family of 28. After a year of planning, booking a rental home and getting their large family together, the Lehoiskys said their...
wpde.com
City addresses water quality control, safety at NMB Park and Sports Complex attraction
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The lake water quality at Shark Wake Park 843 in North Myrtle Beach received a clean report after some questioned the city on its safety. Shark Wake Park 843 is the Grand Strand's only cable wakeboarding par and obstacle island with an inflatable floating playground.
Comments / 0