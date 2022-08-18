Laffy Taffy hooks up with T-Pain for your ‘dad jokes’ in new contest

(WTAJ)– Ever thought your joke was so funny that everyone should know it? Well everyone’s favorite fun candy, Laffy Taffy, along with GRAMMY Award-winning superstar artist T-Pain, wants to help you with that in a contest.

The “Your Jokes, Our(W)rapper,” is the first joke-writing contest in decades that Laffy Taffy has hosted and for those that participate, they have the chance to have their own jokes written on the candy wrappers, which will be sold nationwide.

Along with having their own jokes cemented in Laffy Taffy history, winners will also get a custom bag of Laffy Taffy mini bars exclusively featuring their one-liners to “Pass the Laff” to family and friends. The grand prize for the “best laff” will be judged by T-Pain and the winner will get a cash prize of $5,000 a custom bag of mini bars with their jokes and a wrapper autographed by T-Pain to enjoy as a keepsake.

“Those who know me best understand comedic humor is a passion of mine and I really enjoy telling jokes and having a good, old-fashioned laff,” T-Pain said. “I’ve always loved the taste of Laffy Taffy and enjoyed reading the hilarious dad jokes on their wrappers, so I’m excited that joke-tellers nationwide will have the opportunity to have their own printed on the packaging and that I’ll get to decide who has the funniest pun–we’re going to have a lot of fun reading submissions and eating Laffy Taffy, I can’t wait.”

T-Pain announced the contest on Tuesday night at the Zanies Comedy Club Chicago in Laffy Taffy’s hometown. He also did a rap of the “original jokes” in order to make room for the new ones from contest participants.

Those wanting to submit their jokes for the “Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper” contest have from Aug. 16 to Sept. 16 and can do so by going online to Laffy Taffy’s website .

