ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

Erie One BOCES encouraging students to join program

By Brian Tabor
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8f4N_0hLRv3ix00

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie One BOCES is encouraging students to join their program that can lead to a career as an auto technician.

The Potter Career and Technical Center is teaming up with the Towne Automotive Group. The program gives students hands-on experience as an auto tech. The auto industry is facing a big shortage of techs right now.

“The profits are definitely there but that’s not what I’m doing it for. I’m doing it just to help everyone else and I like doing what I do and a career is something you like doing its not a job,” said Luke Marshall, one of the new technicians.

A recent report found that almost half a million new auto techs will be needed nationwide in the next few years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul Announces Funding to Support Creating Threat Assessment Management Teams

Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that $10 million will be made available to all of New York's counties to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) teams under an executive order issued in the wake of the May 14th mass shooting in Buffalo. Hochul says the teams are designed to fight the surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and Internet forums. The plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions. Each county and New York City are eligible to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to submit their plans to the state by the end of the year. Guidance on developing TAM teams and acquiring funding to do so was provided to 36 counties and New York City during a recent two-day summit.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Transportation and staffing among top priorities for Buffalo Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Board of Education addressed concerns from residents on Wednesday in their final meeting before the new school year. Among the top priorities for the district are staffing and transportation. Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams and the Board met for executive session before the meeting at the Buffalo Academy for Visual […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Seneca, NY
West Seneca, NY
Education
News 4 Buffalo

Chautauqua Institution ups security efforts

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the attack on author Salman Rushdie last week, the Chautauqua Institute has upped its security efforts. The main one will be requiring photo identification for access to the grounds at the ticket office. Passes had previously been issued anonymously. There will also be extra security screening at venues, including metal […]
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Asian Food and Culture Festival held downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Asian Food and Culture Festival was held Sunday in downtown Buffalo. The festival was put on by the Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Festival attendees enjoyed traditional Asian dishes prepared by local restaurants. There were also more than 200 performers throughout the day from the main stage at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Fair: Interviews from Day 10

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 spent Friday at the Erie County Fair, with another rounds of live interviews. Watch all of the interviews from Friday below. Trooper James O’Callaghan and K9, New York State Police Alexis Wilson, Taylor’s Doughboy Blaine Tallman, NYÄWEH Indian Village Joe Mantione, Angelo’s Italian Pastry Jarrett Greene, Caricature Artist Dan […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Resident Hired as Director of Curriculum and Special Education at Randolph Academy

A Fredonia resident will be joining the Randolph Academy as its new Director of Curriculum and Special Education. Dr. Kristin Garaas-Johnson joins the two-campus district that supports, empowers and educates children in grades K-12 with emotional and mental health disabilities. She most recently served as Principal and Supervisor of the BOCES LoGuidice Educational Center in the Fredonia area, where she had been since 2020.
RANDOLPH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boces#Erie One Boces
News 4 Buffalo

Step by step, the community is helping those with Kidney Disease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, hundreds of people put one foot in front of the other, building awareness for those with kidney disease. “All of it is to build community among people with kidney disease, show people that they’re not fighting this alone because kidney disease is often invisible so it’s great to be […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

$80K grant announced for adaptive playground in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced Thursday that he has secured $80,000 in state funding to build an adaptive playground at Walter Kenney Field and equip each of the town’s 26 facilities with a defibrillator. $50,000 will go towards the playground, which will be constructed for all children regardless of physical, intellectual […]
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival

Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News 4 Buffalo

Coast Guard holds family day at Naval Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Down the board walk at the Naval Park on Sunday, the Coast Guard was hosting family day. The event helped connect the Coast Guard with the community. Active-duty service members were on hand to teach, show skills, and answer questions about their service. “It’s nice to be in an area where […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Free Backpack Giveaway Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — HAPPENING SATURDAY: Parents and students have a chance to get FREE backpacks filled with school supplies at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents need to show up with their children to be eligible, grades K-12. The Salvation Army, United Way and Boys & […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

County Fair Food Showdown winners announced

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has amazing food, but only a few can recognized as the best of the food showdown winners. There were three categories: new food, sweets and treats and a healthy option. The best new food dish was the “Dirty Bird chicken and waffle pizza,” a collaboration between Dirty […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Founder of Mercy Flight passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients. “Doug’s legacy will live on in the [hundreds] of thousands […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

NFTA to offer bus rides to Bills games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA has announced an easy way to travel to and from Bills games at Highmark Stadium this year. They have announced a program called Metro Gameday Express, for $5 one-way bus rides to Orchard Park for all home games during the season. In order to ride, you must pay $5 in […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Baby Café opens on Delaware for new parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new ‘Baby Café’ opened on Delaware Avenue on Thursday. The café is run by the Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network and will be open to pregnant and breastfeeding people to relax, learn more about feeding and share tips and techniques with other new parents. “Providing that education to really increase the numbers […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy