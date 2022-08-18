ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. "Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference," said Mike Rompel, Domino's Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HONOLULU, HI
recordpatriot.com

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That's now changing with a new state...
HAWAII STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii

HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, "Fun Utility Vehicle," on Oahu's roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a "right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient" electric vehicle.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace's Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pacific Pulse: Red Bull Party Wave

Guy Hagi is joined by fellow Sunriser Billy V to try some hearty acai bowls and bullet coffee from the Sunrise Shack in Ala Moana. Guy Hagi is out in Hawaii Kai with radio host Devon Nekoba tasting some awesome local food at a new place called Hanapaa Market. Pacific...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project's construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world's attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds flocked to Island Treasures Art Gallery on Friday night for a big going-out party. After more than three decades, the beloved Windward Oahu business is closing its doors. "Basically we were hoping to keep the art gallery open and we had been doing a lot better...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Navy reveals plan to restart Aiea-Halawa shaft after fuel spills

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has learned the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year's Red Hill tainted water disaster. After last year's fuel spills, the Navy shut down its Red Hill and Aiea-Halawa shaft. Since then, the Navy...
HALAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery and magic are coming to Waikiki — and it’s all for a good cause

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new attraction in Waikiki is bringing world-class magicians to Hawaii. The Magical Mystery Show isn't just for tourists visiting the islands, it's also giving back to the local community. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Hawaii Shriners and Honolulu Shriners Hospital for Children.
HONOLULU, HI
