Read full article on original website
Related
DOCARE presence ends on Waikiki beach
Officials said Koalani is officially weaned off his mother rocky and since Kaimana Beach is very busy, authorities decided to find him a new, secluded home on Friday, Aug. 19.
Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki
Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wildlife officials relocate monk seal born at Kaimana Beach for its safety
HNN News Brief (Aug. 19, 2022) -- Make sure your Apple devices are up to date. The company warns operating systems are at risk. -- U.S. Transportation Department launches new tool to help consumer find resources when flights are canceled. -- McDonald's is transforming the iconic Big Mac with chicken.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands
What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
Monk seal pup rescued from Manana Island
The Marine Mammal Center reported a rescue of a monk seal pup on Manana Island off of Oahu.
How to make Genki balls, inspire keiki
"The kids, they're the ones that really get into the making of the balls, getting their hands dirty," said Maryann Kobayashi, Genki Ala Wai Project education coordinator.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii
HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, “Fun Utility Vehicle,” on Oahu’s roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a “right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient” electric vehicle.
KITV.com
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pacific Pulse: Red Bull Party Wave
Guy Hagi is joined by fellow Sunriser Billy V to try some hearty acai bowls and bullet coffee from the Sunrise Shack in Ala Moana. Guy Hagi is out in Hawaii Kai with radio host Devon Nekoba tasting some awesome local food at a new place called Hanapaa Market. Pacific...
hawaiinewsnow.com
$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds flocked to Island Treasures Art Gallery on Friday night for a big going-out party. After more than three decades, the beloved Windward Oahu business is closing its doors. “Basically we were hoping to keep the art gallery open and we had been doing a lot better...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy reveals plan to restart Aiea-Halawa shaft after fuel spills
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has learned the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year’s Red Hill tainted water disaster. After last year’s fuel spills, the Navy shut down its Red Hill and Aiea-Halawa shaft. Since then, the Navy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery and magic are coming to Waikiki — and it’s all for a good cause
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new attraction in Waikiki is bringing world-class magicians to Hawaii. The Magical Mystery Show isn’t just for tourists visiting the islands, it’s also giving back to the local community. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Hawaii Shriners and Honolulu Shriners Hospital for Children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to celebrate soft serve ice cream day in Honolulu
Aug. 19 is observed as national soft ice cream day! Here's how to celebrate on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
Sneak peek of comic about a dystopian future in Hilo
Comic book fans on the Big Island have a chance to get a first look at a new comic in the making called "The Signal Fire" this weekend.
PHOTOS: History of Hawaii Statehood Day in 1959
Hawaii celebrates Statehood Day, also known as Admission Day, every year on the third Friday in August, commemorating the anniversary of the state's admission to the Union.
Comments / 1