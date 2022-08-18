Read full article on original website
Golden Harvest helps families struggling with food insecurity
Editor's note: This is the second article in a three-part series focusing on the impact of inflation and rising costs on local food banks serving the Aiken County area. The Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta, Georgia, serves 25 counties in Georgia and South Carolina which together make up 11,000 square miles. It supplies the Aiken warehouse at 81 Capital Drive.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: How to stretch your groceries and your dollars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With prices at the grocery store climbing and the highest inflation we’ve seen in 40 years, you may be looking for ways to cut back. One great way to do that is by extending the life of your groceries and avoiding waste. We took your...
WRDW-TV
2 local blood banks call for donations as supply dwindles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the local blood supply dangerously low, two local blood banks are working hard to bring in donors this week. The newly opened Blood Connection location in Augusta is hosting a blood drive at the site of its new blood donation center, 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201, to address the current critical need for blood.
WRDW-TV
‘MOMS Club’ offers support, encouragement for local mothers
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is an organization for women made by women that offers community support and fun for them and their kids. We caught up with the group to find out how you can catch the next event. “We’re just a small group of women who find support...
WRDW-TV
Teams spend a day volunteering for CSRA nonprofits
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time in three years, the United Way of the CSRA held an in-person campaign kickoff event. It happened Friday morning ahead of the annual Project Serve day of service on the same day. This year, United Way set an ambitious goal to raise...
wfxg.com
Downtown Augusta experiences business growth & expansion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Business is growing in the Garden City! Several new establishments have put down roots on Broad Street and there's more to come. According to the Downtown Development Authority, 33 new businesses opened on Broad so far this year. Six businesses also expanded which is the largest amount the DDA has seen in a one year period.
WRDW-TV
After Wilkes County fish kill, Riverkeeper urges stricter ag rules
AUGUSTA, Ga - In the aftermath of a waste release from a dairy farm that killed thousands of fish in Wilkes County, the Savannah Riverkeeper is urging the public to push officials for more regulation of so-called soil amendments. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined McAvoy Farms, also known as...
Events to showcase chefs, trains women entrepreneurs how to start businesses planned
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local organization is working to educate, elevate, and empower the community, especially those impacted by cancer and the underserved. Founder of “Servants With A Testimony, or S.W.A.T. Marquitta Rucker, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about The Taste of Augusta and InfluenceHER. The Taste of Augusta […]
Addison Niday & Beautify Augusta work to restore classic Augusta murals
Addison Niday is an artist on a mission. A few months back, he got a lot of attention for restoring several Coca-Cola murals around the area and founding the Augusta Mural Restoration Project.
hotelbusiness.com
Three hotels open across U.S.
Recently opened hotels in the U.S. include a Doubletree near Disneyland, a Best Western in New Mexico and an Extended Stay America property in Georgia. DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park has opened in Buena Park, CA, following a 24-month, multimillion-dollar renovation and conversion. The 249-room hotel is five miles from Disneyland and 20 miles from John Wayne Airport.
wgac.com
Augusta Transit Management Career Fair in September
If you’re looking for a job, you might want to make plans to attend Augusta Transit Management’s career fair Wednesday, September 7. Those who have a Class A or B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) with Passenger Endorsement are encouraged to apply. Officials say some applicants will be offered bus operator positions on-the-spot. A sign-up bonus and benefits will also be offered.
WJBF.com
Giving Local: Broken Outreach Ministries’ SWAG Gala
(Augusta, GA): Olivia sits down with Crystal Pearson from Broken Outreach Ministries to learn all about their upcoming SWAG Gala! This 1920s themed night will be held September 17th at Gracewood Manor. Proceeds will go toward the SWAG ministry.
WRDW-TV
Millions coming to Georgia to curb pandemic learning gap
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced more than $37 million in funding for programs to close the pandemic learning gap. Last year, we saw the first wave of funding at just over $47 million. The money goes to YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and school districts across the state.
City of Aiken to work on beautifying gateway roads
City officials want to spruce up those gateways into the city. Those gateway roads into Aiken are the first look travelers get and city officials want to give the best impression they can.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta community members push to preserve history at old Flythe building
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of conversation, the North Augusta City Council decided to move forward last year with a plan to re-develop the old Flythe property into the new public safety headquarters. Mayor Briton Williams tells us Wednesday that to do that, the old Flythe building may...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices continue to dive in the CSRA, but will it last?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in the CSRA have continued to fall over the past week, following the nationwide trend. The average Tuesday in Georgia is $3.42 per gallon, down from $3.50 a week agio. In Augusta, gas is even cheaper at $3.32 per gallon, down 11 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County schools use virtual learning in a new way
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All of our local school districts had to adapt to virtual learning at some point in the pandemic. While that’s behind us, Columbia County is using virtual learning in a different way this year. The school district has a couple of planned half virtual...
Upcoming flu season expected to be a tough one
Health experts predict this upcoming winter will be bad for influenza.
wfxg.com
SRNS to host job fair at UofSC Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is planning to host a job fair at the University of South Carolina Aiken. The hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at UofSC Aiken's Student Activity Center. SRNS representatives will be on hand to recruit and assess potential applicants for engineering and project controls while providing information about Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and the Savannah River Site.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County schools release new stats for homeless kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of homeless kids in Richmond County schools has jumped more than 25 percent since last school year. The district released the numbers highlighting homeless services provided by their community partners. Last school year, our I-TEAM exposed that while the homeless population increased, homeless kids...
