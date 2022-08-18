ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Tony Gonsolin wins 15th as Dodgers nip Brewers 2-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLkBL_0hLRuZbV00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched seven scoreless innings for his 15th victory, Austin Barnes and Max Muncy homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Gonsolsin (15-1) matched the Astros’ Justin Verlander for the major league lead in wins. Los Angeles is 21-5 since the All-Star break and has the majors’ best record at 81-35.

Craig Kimbrel, who blew a save in the Brewers’ 5-4 win in 11 innings on Tuesday night, allowed two baserunners in the ninth but escaped for his 21st save.

Milwaukee fell three games behind first-place St. Louis in the NL Central.

Eric Lauer (8-5) pitched seven solid innings for the Brewers, allowing four hits in seven innings, including the two homers. He had been 6-0 with a 2.56 ERA in nine career starts against the Dodgers.

Gonsolin was dominant in his first career start against Milwaukee. He gave up two hits while walking one batter and tying his season high with eight strikeouts. The All-Star right-hander retired the first nine Brewers, throwing 28 of his 37 pitches for strikes in the first three innings.

Gonsolin walked Willy Adames in the fourth and allowed one-out singles in the fifth and sixth.

“I felt like I was throwing everything for strikes today, landing the curveball, throwing splitters in there for strikes when I needed to, same with the slider,” Gonsolin said. “I thought the fastball was pretty good, jumping a little bit, got a lot of foul balls with it.”

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said that “at times in the past, you get through that third time in the order, the fastball’s not as crisp, the breaking ball’s not as sharp, but tonight it stayed consistent all night long through that seventh inning. Got to give a lot of the conditioning and the mindset that he has.”

Christian Yelich had an RBI single off reliever Caleb Ferguson in the eighth.

“When we got Gonsolin out of the game, we had good at-bats against their relievers,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what you want to do in innings like that, give yourself a chance and we did that, just didn’t find a hole, didn’t get the hit.”

Barnes opened the scoring when he hit the first pitch of the sixth inning into the Brewers’ bullpen for his fifth home run. Barnes, reinstated from the family emergency list Tuesday, hadn’t played since Aug. 6 and hadn’t homered since May 21.

“It’s been challenging, obviously,” he said. “I had to step away for three days, but it’s nice to be out here and just play some baseball.”

Muncy went deep in the seventh.

“Shoot, this is what, realistically, playoff baseball is,” said Keston Hiura, who had two of Milwaukee’s four hits. “You have pitchers going out there and competing and giving their best stuff and it’s going to be close ball games. It comes down to defense and timely hits. At the end of the day, we had those hits last night and they had them today.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Reinstated IF Edwin Ríos from the 60-day IL (right hamstring strain) and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Brewers: RHP Trevor Rosenthal (left hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville, pitching one scoreless inning. ... RHP Trevor Kelley was recalled from Nashville and RHP Jason Alexander was optioned there.

KIMBREL’S CLOSER STATUS

Roberts analyzed Kimbrel before the game: “I think he’s being too fine at times and I think he has the ability to be more efficient. I think sometimes he’s chasing the strikeout instead of chasing outs and I just want to see consistent outs. It’s a performance business, but with his track record, he’s earned the right to get a longer look. But as we get into September, the best pitchers are going to pitch, that’s just the way it has to be.”...Kimbrel said after the game: “For a lot of reasons, I’ve got to start throwing the ball better, getting the ball over the plate and showing that I can dominate, not only for myself and feel comfortable, but to let everybody else feel comfortable going into the playoffs.”

LOOK AT THE LEATHER

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman watched the scoreboard replay to see the double-play he was part of in the fourth inning. Freeman singled and was at first when Justin Turner hit a sharp grounder that second baseman Kolten Wong backhanded behind the bag. Wong flipped the ball underhand to Adames at shortstop. Adames leaped over the sliding Freeman and threw a one-hopper that was scooped by first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

HOMER ROAD WARRIOR

Barnes has hit all five of his home runs this season in road games. He previously homered at Colorado, Minnesota, at the Cubs and at Philadelphia.

GONSOLIN AND DODGER DOMINATION

Gonsolin continued the domination of his own pitching and that of the Dodgers’ pitching staff. In his last start, Gonsolin carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning in a win at Kansas City. Entering Wednesday, hitters had a lower average against Gonsolin (.173) than any pitcher in the majors, and Dodgers pitchers had the lowest ERA in the majors (2.88).

The four-game series ends Thursday with Dodgers LHP Andrew Heaney (1-0, 1.16 ERA) facing Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.39). Heaney left his last start Saturday after three innings with a left arm contusion after getting hit with a line drive. Burnes, the NL Cy Young Award winner, leads the league in strikeouts (181).

___

The Associated Press

White Sox-Guardians rained out, makeup game on Sept. 15

CLEVELAND (AP) — The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox had their Sunday game postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by early morning rain. No precipitation fell for more than three hours before the game was called following a delay of 2 hours, 56 minutes. Play never began as the groundskeepers kept the tarp on the infield from Saturday night. It was the Guardians’ 12th postponement this season, 10 of them at home. Cleveland has played an MLB-high 10 doubleheaders. Four of Chicago’s five postponements in 2022 have been against Cleveland.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Dodgers rookie Pepiot beats All-Star Alcantara, Marlins 10-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday in style Sunday, getting the best of a matchup with All-Star and Cy Young Award candidate Sandy Alcantara to lead a 10-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. Pepiot, in just his seventh career start, held the Marlins to two runs on four hits as Los Angeles won its ninth consecutive home game. Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy hit a home runs and Will Smith drove in three runs for the Dodgers. In a season where he has dominated opponents, Alcantara was no match for the Dodgers. Alcantara’s 3 2/3 innings were a season low, while his six runs and 10 hits allowed were season highs. The right-hander had one walk and five strikeouts. On July 19, Alcantara threw a scoreless second inning at Dodger Stadium in his second-All-Star Game appearance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 6-4 for seventh straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run single in the seventh inning and finished with three RBIs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals stretch their winning streak to seven games with a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Trailing 4-3, the Cardinals loaded the bases in the seventh after pinch-hitter Albert Pujols singled off Joe Mantiply (1-4) and Kevin Ginkel hit Paul Goldschmidt with a pitch. Arenado, who had a run-scoring single in the first inning, fell behind 1-2 against Ginkel, but lined a single to right-center to put St. Louis up 5-4. Jake Woodford (2-0) allowed a hit in 1 1/3 innings and Giovanny Gallegos worked a perfect ninth for his 12th save to complete the NL Central-leading Cardinals’ seventh sweep this season. Lars Nootbaar hit his first career leadoff homer and Tommy Edman added a run-scoring single in the eighth inning for St. Louis’ 16th win in 19 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Langeliers ends A's 81-game triples drought in win over M's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shane Langeliers got three hits, including Oakland’s first triple after a strange 81-game drought without a three-bagger, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 Sunday. No team in major league history had gone longer without a triple since 1901 until Langeliers, a catcher, hit an RBI drive in the eighth inning. He had two triples this season in Triple-A. JP Sears (5-0) allowed one run, on Mitch Haniger’s homer, in five innings. Six A’s relievers held the lead for the team with the worst record in the AL. Seattle, near the top of the wild-card standings, lost for the second straight day to the A’s. Cal Raleigh had two doubles for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Bell hits 2-run HR, Manaea goes 7, Padres top Nationals 2-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he’s out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. “Baseball is a game of ups and downs, but yeah, I feel like two homers on back-to-back days — that’s a good sign for sure,” Bell said of putting his hitting slump behind him. “More affirmation that I am headed in the right direction. The routine is good, I just have to trust it now.” Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory. Manaea allowed five hits and one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31. “Mostly just getting ahead with fastballs and changeups when I needed it,” Manaea said of his success despite allowing the homer to Cruz.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Rodriguez returns, helps Tigers to 4-0 win over Angels

DETROIT (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched five shutout innings in his return to the Tigers, helping Detroit to a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. “That’s the best result I could have gotten,” he said. “I came back and I helped us win a game. I wasn’t nervous, because I had some games in the minors. As soon I threw the first pitch, I was ready to go.” The Tigers’ Riley Greene had a 448-foot homer on the first pitch he saw from Angels starter Shohei Ohtani (10-8) — the longest home run Ohtani has allowed in the majors, one that went over the out-of-town scoreboard in right-centerfield. Greene ended up reaching base four times. “That’s a spot where you are looking for one pitch in a specific location, and that’s what he threw,” the rookie said. “It’s awesome to get the team off to a fast start, especially when you are facing a great pitcher like Ohtani.”
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Tucker, Urquidy power Astros past Braves as Ozuna hears boos

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by the home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Houston Astros beat the Braves 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday. José Urquidy won his 12th game for the AL-leading Astros. Houston, which began the game with the AL’s best road winning percentage at .585, went 3-4 on its road trip, marking the first time this season the Astros didn’t post a .500 record or better away from home. But they avoided getting swept. The only time they’ve been swept this season came July 25-27 at Oakland. “We got some timely hits,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker. “That was a big run we got in the ninth. Now we can go home and get some rest.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Angels' Ohtani leaves game against Tigers with stomach virus

DETROIT (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus. Ohtani pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks, and went 0-1 with a walk. Kurt Suzuki pinch hit for him in the fifth inning and Jimmy Herget replaced him on the mound in the bottom of the inning. Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP, was 10-7 with a 2.69 ERA entering the game. The four-inning outing marked Ohtani’s shortest start since April 14, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and six runs in a 10-5 loss at Texas.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Keston Hiura homers twice as Brewers beat Cubs 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — With every big swing, Keston Hiura is making an argument for more playing time with the Milwaukee Brewers. Hiura homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Sunday to salvage the finale of their weekend series. Rowdy Tellez also connected and Willy Adames hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly for Milwaukee, which had dropped three of four. The Brewers blew three one-run leads during a 6-5 loss to the Cubs in 11 innings on Saturday. “When you’re losing and losing tough ones, it’s good to get off with a win, especially before a long flight,” reliever Brent Suter said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Ramirez has 3 hits, drives in 2 as Rays beat Royals 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday. Ramirez has a hit in all five games, going 9 for 21 (.429), since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 during a resurgent season. “I think he has a very simple approach, and he sticks with it,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Doesn’t try to do too much. Kind of takes what the pitcher gives. If you’re going to work away, he’ll beat you away. If you’re going to come inside, he can pull balls. Just a really good hitter that’s seeing the ball well.” The Rays have won seven of nine, and held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Semien, Lowe homer; Arihara shines as Rangers beat Twins 7-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0 on Sunday. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan held Texas hitless for the first three innings before Semien led off the fourth with his 19th home run of the season. Semien drove in three runs. Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest current streak in the majors. The Rangers won for the third time in four games following a week of dramatic changes. The team fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday. President of baseball operations Jon Daniels was fired on Wednesday.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Fraley tallies 3 RBIs, scores 4 times; Reds top Pirates 9-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Fraley had three RBIs and scored four times to power the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Fraley led off Sunday by grooving an 0-2 curveball from Zach Thompson (3-10) 341 feet to right for his seventh homer and fourth in six games. He walked in three of his next four plate appearances, and also drove in two runs with a single off the right-field wall in the sixth. “He is locked in,” Reds manager David Bell said of Fraley. “You can see he has a really good approach at the plate. Great idea of the strike zone.”” Cincinnati took two of three from Pittsburgh, which has dropped eight of 10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Kapler explains dropping Belt to eighth in Giants lineup

Stuck in a massive slump, Brandon Belt has been moved down to the No. 8 spot in the Giants' lineup for their game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night at Coors Field. Entering Saturday's game, Belt is 2-for-20 over his last six games and 3-for-39 over his last 11...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

