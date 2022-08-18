NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern hardware store is again in the running to win a nationwide contest that benefits an eastern North Carolina children’s hospital. Each year, Ace Hardware holds the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Bucket Sale, where customers donate to the cause and local stores build displays using the CMN paint buckets. The displays are entered into a company-wide contest, and the first, second and third place displays win a donation to the children’s hospital in their area.

