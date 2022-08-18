ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanceboro, NC

ECU has final scrimmage, media day, team awaits N.C. State in opener

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The ECU football team wrapped up preseason camp in Greenville as the Pirates had their final scrimmage inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Now that camp is done, the conversation and focus now shifts toward N.C. State. We are now officially two weeks away from ECU's home-opening game...
GREENVILLE, NC
Referee shortage impacting sports in Eastern Carolina

NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association said they are trying a number of things to help decrease the shortages of referees. NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner Cecil Mock said the games are still going on, but there is a huge concern over referee...
NEW BERN, NC
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC

NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Pitt County Animal Services has half-price adoption event to find homes for dogs, cats

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Animal Services is straying from their standard protocol to help adopt more than 100 dogs and cats currently filling up their shelter. Administrator Barbara Holcombe said the shelter is currently housing 148 dogs and cats, that’s why every year they host a half-price adoption event in hopes of each and every animal finding a loving forever home.
PITT COUNTY, NC
ENC man's family says they haven't heard from him in three years

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for a man that has been missing for three years. Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Shaun Sexton, 42, was last seen in the Piney Green area in 2019. His last known address is on Nine Mile Road in Maple Hill.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
#Linus School Sports#Carolina League#American Football#Highschoolsports#The West Craven Eagles#Dowdy Ficklen Stadium#The Carolina Panthers
ENC hardware store in the running to expand donation to area children's hospital

NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern hardware store is again in the running to win a nationwide contest that benefits an eastern North Carolina children’s hospital. Each year, Ace Hardware holds the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Bucket Sale, where customers donate to the cause and local stores build displays using the CMN paint buckets. The displays are entered into a company-wide contest, and the first, second and third place displays win a donation to the children’s hospital in their area.
NEW BERN, NC
