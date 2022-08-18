ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

ESPN Insider Says Donovan Mitchell's Price Tag Still Too High For The Miami Heat

When the NBA offseason began, one of the hot topics around the league was Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's next team. With training camp set to open in a month, one of the hot topics around the league is still Mitchell's next team. The Miami Heat were among the teams chasing Mitchell but they may not enough assets to pull off a deal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury in NY Giants preseason game

One of the main things that every NFL fan has in common is a dire hope that their players can get through the preseason without suffering any major injuries. For former Oregon Ducks’ legend Kayvon Thibodeaux, it appears that such a wish didn’t come true. On Sunday afternoon in a preseason game, Thibodeaux reportedly got cut block and immediately went down to the turf clutching at his knee. The cart came out to get him and take him to the locker room, but Thibodeaux reportedly walked past the cart and to the sideline. We will watch this story as it unfolds and hope for the best as we find out the severity of the injury. Kayvon Thibodeaux down after this cut block…. pic.twitter.com/RXbOGCDs8n — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 22, 2022 List Report: Oregon among teams being considered in Big Ten expansion following media deal
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
