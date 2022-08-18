One of the main things that every NFL fan has in common is a dire hope that their players can get through the preseason without suffering any major injuries. For former Oregon Ducks’ legend Kayvon Thibodeaux, it appears that such a wish didn’t come true. On Sunday afternoon in a preseason game, Thibodeaux reportedly got cut block and immediately went down to the turf clutching at his knee. The cart came out to get him and take him to the locker room, but Thibodeaux reportedly walked past the cart and to the sideline. We will watch this story as it unfolds and hope for the best as we find out the severity of the injury. Kayvon Thibodeaux down after this cut block…. pic.twitter.com/RXbOGCDs8n — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 22, 2022 List Report: Oregon among teams being considered in Big Ten expansion following media deal

