Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, under investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fire broke out at 7724 Myrtle Grove Road around 5:39 p.m. on August 18 that spread to one bedroom and a small portion of the attic. The fire was discovered by the tenet while he was out mowing the lawn and he saw smoke rising out of the roof.
carolinacoastonline.com
No one injured in Atlantic Beach motel fire
ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirmed a structure fire was handled Sunday evening at the Oceanana Pier Motel. Responders said calls first came in at approximately 5 p.m. to report a fire in the area. The incident was contained in the laundry room and no one was injured,...
One taken to hospital after fire call at Greenville funeral home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a call of a fire at a funeral home on Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue and EMS responded to Flannagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews had the area marked off and Fifth Street from the intersection of […]
‘It was all gone in a blink of eye’; Local family loses everything in house fire, reaches out to community for help
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in Jacksonville is picking up the pieces after a recent fire destroyed their home and all of their belongings. Charred remains are all that’s left of the family’s home. With school right around the corner, they’re reaching out for help to get back on their feet. “I pretty much […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
N.C. Forest Service demobilizes certain resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire
HAMPSTEAD, NC – The NC Forest Service has announced that resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire are slowly being pulled back, as the service says the fire is now 79% contained. Several personnel have been demobilized, but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire. Expected rainfall throughout the weekend will help crews work to extinguish remaining hot spots that have been detected by infrared drones. The Juniper Road Two Fire remains 1,226 acres in size.
wcti12.com
Pitt County Animal Services has half-price adoption event to find homes for dogs, cats
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Animal Services is straying from their standard protocol to help adopt more than 100 dogs and cats currently filling up their shelter. Administrator Barbara Holcombe said the shelter is currently housing 148 dogs and cats, that’s why every year they host a half-price adoption event in hopes of each and every animal finding a loving forever home.
WECT
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning shooting in Greenville called officers to an apartment complex, and when a car didn’t stop when asked, police chased the car through the city. The victim was identified at a 19-year-old man shot in an apartment unit in the 2100 block of...
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
whqr.org
A visit to Good Shepherd's Lakeside, as Wilmington considers a new land donation for housing
Good Shepherd’s Liz Carbone, gave WHQR a tour of Lakeside Reserve, a permanent supportive housing complex next to Greenfield Lake. Its baby blue and navy buildings are flanked by rocking chairs where a couple of residents are sitting. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, described the scene, “it's just very peaceful. You...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County are hoping you can help them with a missing person case. Shaun Sexton was last seen in the Piney Green area in 2019. The man’s family has not heard from or seen him since. Deputies say the 42-year-old man last...
wcti12.com
Food drive meant to tackle weekend child hunger in Onslow County
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Board of Realtors and other community partners are holding a food drive to help tackle childhood hunger in eastern North Carolina. Officials said when staff at Dixon Elementary noticed the tell-tale signs of food insecurity in their students, the PTO, business leaders, area...
Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: An in-depth look at Active Shooter Training in Schools
NEW BERN, Craven County — We’re getting a more in-depth look at the training our School Resource Officers and other law enforcement agents go through to prepare for an active shooter situation. In wake of the Uvalde Texas mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, and the investigation finding...
WITN
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
WITN
‘We thank you all’: Parker Byrd’s mom shares update on son’s condition
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of Parker Byrd, the ECU baseball commit who was injured in a boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23, shared updates Friday on her son’s condition after yet another surgery. Mitzi Byrd said Friday afternoon via Facebook that his skin and tissue...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0