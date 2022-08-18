Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tax credits are not just for tax season. The Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) is encouraging low-to moderate-income residents across the state to apply for the Home Heating Credit before the deadline of September 30, 2022. Each year, the Home Heating Credit is available...
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s Planning Commission approved special use permits for a new marijuana distribution and growing facility. Ottawa Innovations LLC and the Higher Love Corporation have moved into the building located behind Target in Marquette Township. They plan to use the site as a fenced-in growing operation, distribution facility and headquarters.
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community tribal member highlighted in #proudMIeducator video
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) showcased KBIC member, Steven Loonsfoot, in the latest #proudMIeducator video. Loonsfoot, a popular elementary/middle school teacher in the Shepard Public School District, emphasized the importance of Indigenous representation in schools. “For somebody that’s of Indigenous heritage who wants to be...
Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The beginning of a new school year brings a big change for lunches, as the nationwide free school meal program has ended. Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need without the universal free lunch program. The meals were offered nationwide in response to increased food insecurity caused by the pandemic.
Brookridge Heights hosts Teachers’ Tea Party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights hosted a tea party for former teachers Wednesday. With school fast approaching, the senior living community wanted to give back to residents who worked in schools. The residents were treated to a tea party with pie à la mode and conversation with other teachers.
Stephenson Fire Department ‘pays it forward’ with fire truck donation
STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Stephenson and the Stephenson Volunteer Fire Department recently donated a 1997 Chevrolet C-Series fire engine to a Dickinson County, Michigan, volunteer fire department in need. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Stephenson Fire Chief Rick Bastien and Stephenson Mayor John Starzynski presented the apparatus keys...
Schools across UP look to hire resource officers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many U.P. schools are taking an extra step in security for students by hiring resource officers. Right now, more districts are in the process of hiring resource officers. The Superintendent of Munising Public Schools, Mike Travis said the hired officer could provide protection to students in many ways.
UP200 unveils new logo for 2023 designed by NMU student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP 200 has a new partnership with Northern Michigan University and a student has designed this year’s logo. NMU graphic design student and volleyball player Ania Hyatt worked on the design for the new logo this summer. On Monday, it was unveiled on the NMU campus near the wildcat statue. Hyatt says, she’s thankful for the support she’s had while designing it.
Temporary closure planned for Boney Falls boat launch
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a press release from the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), the company’s boat launch facility at Dam No. 4 on the Boney Falls reservoir will be temporarily closed to the public on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The closure is required to support the...
MSU Extension Programs can link into 4H programs for students
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Erin Daines, Michigan State University Extension District 2 Director, said the extension could link up with 4H programs to students to provide more opportunities. She explained MSU Extension is all around the state and in each U.P. County. Parents should reach out to the extension in...
Resource fair prepares Marquette families for the school year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Health Plan hosted a back-to-school resource fair Wednesday at the Lake Superior Village. UPHP organized a number of vendors and organizations that offer resources to families preparing to send their kids back to school. During this event free backpacks, school supplies, raffle prizes...
Michigan gas prices drop slightly
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA Michigan gas price averages have fallen another four cents since last week. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $3.90 per gallon. Michigan is not far behind however with an average of $3.91 per gallon. This is down 57 cents from this time last month, but still 75 cents more than this time last year.
NMU to build new Health and Wellness Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations were underway Tuesday for NMU to build a Health and Wellness Center along Lincoln Avenue in Marquette. It will combine physical and mental health services for students, faculty and staff. “Our health center, which is in the center of campus will relocate to this space,...
Marquette City Manager provides update on Lakeshore Blvd. property
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette providing an update on a Lakeshore Blvd. property it acquired in April 2021. The property at 702 Lakeshore Blvd. is more than 6,000 square feet and includes a former residence and garage between the road and the beach. The city paid $350,000 for the land and buildings.
First National Bank & Trust donates to Pine Creek Woodworking
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First National Bank & Trust is pleased to announced its support of the Pine Creek Woodworking project Wednesday with a $1,000 donation to purchase woodworking equipment. Pine Creek Woodworking is non-profit with the goal of teaching local senior citizens and veterans woodworking skills. In the...
NMU Police Academy holds graduation ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is going to look a little safer thanks to the latest graduating class of the NMU Regional Police Academy. The celebration held Monday at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center saw 26 graduates take the next step in their law enforcement careers. Out of the...
UP City Fest to return to Marquette Township
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. City Fest is returning to the Westwood Mall on Saturday, Aug 27. The free event from 4:00-9:00 p.m. will feature live music performances, Stunt Dudes BMX, an illusionist and other family-friendly entertainment, all centered around the theme of hope. This is the second year...
Local singer/songwriter uses natural sounds to inspire new album
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first day of school for Iron Mountain students. Tia makes a splash while testing out North Elementary’s new playground. Plus... singer/songwriter Michael Waite is almost ready to release his long-awaited second album. Waite plays his original song “Pretty...
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service applies sea lamprey treatment in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service workers poured a chemical used to kill sea lamprey into Dead River, by the Tourist Park Dam in Marquette Monday. The invasive species spawns along the dam and Dead River, eventually reaching Lake Superior. “Each large parasitic lamprey will basically kill...
HarborFest to return to Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Say “goodbye” to summer with HarborFest this weekend. HarborFest is a fundraising event for Marquette West Rotary Club and the Marquette West Rotary Foundation. The festival combines music, food, and beverages as a final salute to summer. Admission is free, but the club will raise money in the beer tent and with raffles.
