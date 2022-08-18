Read full article on original website
St. Louis man steals $281K, uses money for drugs and gambling
A St. Louis man admitted to more than $281,000 in fraud over the past several years, using stolen identities to acquire money which he later used for gambling and drugs.
VIDEO: Man fires shots at would-be car thieves outside Ferguson store
New surveillance video shared Tuesday shows an encounter between a gunman and would-be car thieves outside of a Ferguson store.
Teen at bus stop, man changing tire robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Thieves robbed a teenager at a bus stop and a man changing a tire at gunpoint Tuesday evening in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating both robberies, which are believed to be unrelated. No injuries were reported in either incident. Around 6:30...
Impulsive purchase leads St. Louis woman to $7.5M jackpot
A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters' weddings.
St. Louis Streets Dept. Job Fair
St. Louis City is trying to solve its problems with trash pickup.
St. Louis man threatened with jail time for calling 911
“It’s to the point now where I don’t even want to call for help.”
Jefferson County apartment complex opposition
People living in Jefferson County are mad about a proposed new apartment complex near Arnold.
Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
$1M worth of free school supplies to be given to St. Louis teachers
ST. LOUIS — This time of year, most students are excited about heading back to class. But for students whose parents can't afford school supplies, the first day of school can be a stressful time. The group "KidSmart” is relieving that stress for thousands of families Wednesday afternoon.
Bonne Terre woman charged after 2 children ingest meth
A Bonne Terre woman faces criminal charges after two children in her care ingested methamphetamine earlier this year.
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
21-year-old charged in deadly 2021 gas station shooting in North City
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station last year. On Jan. 13, 2021, Moy’e Elkins was found shot multiple times at the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
KidSmart backpack distribution event at Ballpark Village
It’s time to head back to school, but 90,000 students in St. Louis aren’t able to afford school supplies. A backpack giveaway is happening Wednesday.
Autopsy reveals likely cause of death for Edwardsville construction victims
Suffocation most likely killed two workers at a construction site in Edwardsville last week.
Missouri man sentenced to more than 42 years in prison for murder that happened during a robbery
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 42-1/2 years in prison for his role in a fatal drug robbery. Jerell Henderson, 32, and four others agreed to rob Ladareace Pool, 26, of drugs and money on Oct. 3, 2017, in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, where Henderson and the others were selling drugs. During the armed robbery, Pool tried to run away and was shot twice in the back.
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
