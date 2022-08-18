Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Local Leaders Fight Juvenile Crime
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
localmemphis.com
How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
Opinion | Calling temporary closure of Shelby County Clerk’s Office “unusual” is an understatement | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you thought things were improving at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, well, think again. The office continues to be run like it’s in the smallest populated county in Tennessee, instead of the largest. In fact, describing our clerk operation that way is an insult Pickett County, the state’s smallest with just 5,000 residents.
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Foster Avenue in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Foster Avenue leaves one person injured. Today at 2:03 P.M., officers responded to a shooting on 1600 blk of Foster Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, and the victim was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
Celebrate Memphis: Whitehaven HS Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter brings the Tiger pride
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no escaping it—many say when they walk through the hallways of Whitehaven High School, they can both see and feel that Tiger pride. At Whitehaven High School it's "family first," and Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family. “Listen, I’ve...
actionnews5.com
Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
Lightning strike strips bark off tree in Mississippi
HAMILTON, Miss. — This tree’s bark was worse for wear after experiencing the bite of a lightning strike. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, posted a pair of photographs of a tree that had its bark stripped after it was hit by lightning in Hamilton, Mississippi.
actionnews5.com
Man Up Teacher Fellowship works to get more male teachers of color in Memphis, Shelby Co. schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of thousands of teacher vacancies exist in schools across the country. Here in the Mid-South one group is helping get teachers into the classroom to represent a historically underrepresented population in the teaching profession. There’s a disparity in teaching -- the U.S. Department of Education...
actionnews5.com
Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - One recent high school graduate in Earle, Arkansas, plans to run for mayor. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. The 18-year-old said running for mayor is no different than any other first job experience. “You know when you first get a...
Houston Chronicle
The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
actionnews5.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis. The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas. The earthquake had a...
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
actionnews5.com
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022
localmemphis.com
'The ER chose me' | How two healthcare workers found their calling
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Great Resignation isn't just for young people. Two current caregivers proved this to be true after they both left positions they held for long periods of time. Why would they do this? They both heard a calling to be in one specific field. Audrey Mills...
actionnews5.com
Crosstown Concourse celebrates 5 years since opening
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rich history was preserved and revitalized 5 years ago this week. Many Memphians know the 14-story building when they drive down North Parkway and North Watkins. Crosstown Concourse is like a beacon for this part of the city. Saturday was Crosstown Concourse’s “Splashdown,” an event...
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 2 in Memphis. Here's where
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 2. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on E.H. Crump Boulevard near Bellevue Boulevard and on Lamar Avenue near South Parkway. According to Memphis police,...
