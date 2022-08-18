Read full article on original website
Two men hospitalized following shooting on Omah Street in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, from a shooting in Durham. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Omah Street on Friday night. Police said when they arrived, they found the first man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Photos released after NC Dollar General armed robbery
Surveillance video shows a man entering the business and beginning to interact with the store clerk. The suspect then pulls out a gun and demands money.
'Very sad': Parents arrested after infant's body found buried in shallow grave behind Erwin house
Police in Erwin arrested and charged a man and woman for murder after finding an infant's body behind their home.
2 shot in Durham, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two people were shot in Durham Friday night, police said. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Omaha Street. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital with serious injury, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers located one gunshot victim with a […]
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hillsborough
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man on Friday morning. The office reportedly received calls of shots fired during the early morning hours and deputies arrived at the 200 building of the Heritage Apartments complex, which is at 405 Thomas Burke Drive. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies found the victim in the parking lot. An update Friday afternoon identified the victim as Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on-scene despite emergency responders rendering aid.
Teen arrested in connection to death of Greensboro woman, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police arrested a 19-year-old on Friday in connection to the death of a woman last year, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On July 25, 2021, Greensboro police were called to the 200 block of East Whittington Street around 11:30 p.m. when they were told about an assault. […]
NC police seek 3 suspects after $2,000 in shoes stolen from Rack Room
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying and finding three people they want to question after $2,000 worth of shoes were stolen from a Rack Room Shoes store. The Wake Forest Police Department released surveillance images of the three people Thursday. Police say the shoes were stolen at about 7 p.m. […]
Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
Greensboro woman's killer arrested, charged with first-degree murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police arrested a teenager they said shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in July. Police charged 19-year-old Antoine Marice Reid with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Keyona Deasia Walker. Walker was shot and killed on July 25 while inside a house...
2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder; 1 suspect appears in court, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony murder,...
Reward increased to $125,000; 2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony...
Suspect identified, wanted after fatally shooting Raleigh man in head, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has released the name and photo of a suspect wanted for fatally shooting another man in the head on Aug. 7. Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, was killed in the 00 block of St. Augustine Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 7 after officers found him suffering from multiple gun shots.
Man killed in parking lot
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call this morning at the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive, just outside the Hillsborough city limits. Upon arrival, they located a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Although deputies rendered aid, the man did not survive.
27-year-old killed in crash involving train and car
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Benson man died in a Friday crash involving a train and car in Johnston County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
Man found shot in Orange County parking lot
Hillsborough, N.C. — A 26-year-old man was found shot Friday morning in a parking lot outside Hillsborough. Orange County deputies were called to the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive on a report of shots fired. A K-9 led deputies from the shooting scene into some nearby woods...
‘Video says it all’: NC trooper won’t face charges in deadly shooting, DA says
The May 30 shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead, troopers said.
Three taken to hospital after car crashes into Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment after a car crashed into a Durham apartment. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Shannon Road. The extent of injuries in the crash was not known. Durham Fire Department said it...
1 killed, 1 injured in reported shooting in Durham
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a reported shooting in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.
