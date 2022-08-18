ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Two men hospitalized following shooting on Omah Street in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, from a shooting in Durham. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Omah Street on Friday night. Police said when they arrived, they found the first man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 shot in Durham, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two people were shot in Durham Friday night, police said. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Omaha Street. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hillsborough

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man on Friday morning. The office reportedly received calls of shots fired during the early morning hours and deputies arrived at the 200 building of the Heritage Apartments complex, which is at 405 Thomas Burke Drive. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies found the victim in the parking lot. An update Friday afternoon identified the victim as Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on-scene despite emergency responders rendering aid.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
#Shooting#Durham Police#Violent Crime
cbs17

Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newsoforange.com

Man killed in parking lot

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call this morning at the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive, just outside the Hillsborough city limits. Upon arrival, they located a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Although deputies rendered aid, the man did not survive.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL

27-year-old killed in crash involving train and car

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Benson man died in a Friday crash involving a train and car in Johnston County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

Man found shot in Orange County parking lot

Hillsborough, N.C. — A 26-year-old man was found shot Friday morning in a parking lot outside Hillsborough. Orange County deputies were called to the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive on a report of shots fired. A K-9 led deputies from the shooting scene into some nearby woods...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

