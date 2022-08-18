Read full article on original website
57-year-old man carjacked while delivering pizza
Officers responded to a call for a carjacking Saturday night.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter
Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
KMOV
Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
KYTV
Authorities want vacationers in the Ozarks to protect their vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A TikTok trend is proving costly, causing the number of stolen KIA’s and Hyundai’s to skyrocket. This trend is hitting close to home. St. Louis investigators report thieves have swiped more than 1,000 of those cars. Auto shop employees said car clubs or steering...
St. Louis resident created a Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
Man shot in crossfire while taking a walk
A man was shot while taking a walk early Sunday morning.
KMOV
WANTED: Two flourished a gun at mail carrier in South City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say drew a gun on a mail carrier in South City on August 3. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood. Authorities say a male and female suspect believed the mail carrier was behind the missing contents of their package, so they pulled a gun on him and then rummaged through his mail truck. Police are also looking for the suspects’ maroon car.
KSDK
MetroLink Blue Line service returns Monday
The blue line will soon be back in service in the St. Louis area. There will be no more bus transfers for MetroLink riders starting next week.
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
Smoke spews from vacant downtown warehouse fire
First responders are on scene at a fire on 19th and North Main involving a vacant three-story warehouse.
KSDK
Customers and employees speak after security guard shoots man at Schnucks in St. Louis
A security guard shot a man at a Schnucks Thursday afternoon in St. Louis. Customers and employees speak after the incident occurred.
Man in custody for a pair of home invasions Friday
A suspect is in custody Sunday morning for a pair of brazen home invasions Friday afternoon in south St. Louis
'I've seen people get stabbed': South City business district pleads for help
ST. LOUIS — The South Grand Boulevard business district is pleading for more law enforcement and better safety after crime continues to ripple through the area. The district has been struggling with this issue for years. One central location for crime is the Schnucks on South Grand Boulevard. District leaders have said they're working to create solutions.
Motorist caught in vehicle crossfire at I-70 off-ramp
An innocent motorist who was exiting Interstate 70 found himself caught in the crossfire of two vehicles.
A gunfight at I-70 left a victim sprayed with glass
A victim was caught in the middle of a gunfight on I-70 while he was exiting the ramp.
Suspect in police custody involving two home invasions in South St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two home invasions that happened within blocks and hours of each other was allegedly caused by the same individual, who now is in police custody. The home invasion at 3900 block of Shaw at 4:30 p.m. and the home invasion at 3800 block of Russell at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 19, were both allegedly caused by the same individual.
KSDK
Urban League helps thousands of St. Louis area flood victims
Car after car rolled up to the Urban League Headquarters on Saturday afternoon. They offered supplies to those still recovering from the flooding last month.
St. Louis man charged in a homicide case
St. Louis man is charged with a homicide that happened on Aug. 17.
tncontentexchange.com
What did your parents pay? A look at the St. Louis housing market from 50 years ago
We turned back the clock 50 years to look at what new homes were going for in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in August of 1972. You could get new luxury new construction in West County for less than $60,000 (about $420,000 in today's dollars) or $18,990 in St. Charles (about $135,000 today).
August sends St. Louis homicide numbers in wrong direction
St. Louis police stats have been trending toward a drop in homicides. But August has taken things in the wrong direction. That’s put the city on a path to surpass last year’s homicide total of 199.
